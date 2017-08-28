School in session for Springdale Preparatory in New Windsor

While most Carroll County kids still have one week of summer left, other students around the county are back in class. And for the students at Springdale Preparatory, this past week brought more firsts than just first days.

Springdale Preparatory School, located at the former Brethren Center in New Windsor, began its first week of classes Aug. 21, bringing with it 24 students for the school’s inaugural year. That number is expected to rise as the year goes on, Head of School Johnny Graham said, as rolling admissions continue through the spring.

Twelve-year-old Logan O’Connor, of Keymar, is one of those 24 students who started last week. While she was nervous, Logan said she had had a good week.

“I really like it here,” Logan added.

The seventh-grader said she came from Carroll Christian School prior to attending Springdale, and said she liked the smaller atmosphere of the New Windsor school. While she didn’t know anyone prior to starting, Logan added, everyone had been welcoming so far.

“My favorite part has probably been how nice the people are,” she said.

And, Logan added, the food is really good.

Logan said in science, they’d already done a lot of experiments and in English, they worked on writing stories. The students even got to have an eclipse party, she said.

Hands-on and experience-based learning like the experiments are important to Springdale, Graham said. The school has a curriculum that takes shape based on the student, he said.

“We wanted to be an independent school with a home-school feel,” he said.

Graham said they’re happy with how the first week of school went.

“Parents are happy. Students are happy,” he said.

Brothers Mason and Cory Waltrup play billiards in the student activity center during recess at Springdale Preparatory School in New Windsor Friday morning, August 25, 2017.

While there are 24 students now, Graham said Springdale has only been recruiting since March and they plan to have 40 to 50 students by the end of the first year. International student enrollment hasn’t begun yet either, he added. Five students are currently boarding at the school.

Students range from grades five through 11, though Graham said they’ve been approved by the Maryland State Department of Education to have 12th grade in the 2018-2019 school year.

The tuition for one year for a day student — that is, a non-boarding student who comes and goes each day — is $20,500 for middle school and $21,700 for high school students.

There are 14 staff members, six of whom are learning facilitators, he said. That number will grow as the number of students increases.

One of those staff members is New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop, who is the school’s student services coordinator. Roop said he was feeling very excited about how the first week went.

“The kids are making me feel younger,” Roop said, laughing, adding that while most of them didn’t know each other before starting the year, they “just clicked off the bat.”

Math teacher Sobia Zia works with, fifth-graders from left, Noor Zia, Sameer Zia and Mya Wolfe at Springdale Preparatory School in New Windsor Friday morning, August 25, 2017.

Currently, classes are being held in facilities on the Springdale campus, though Graham said they’re still in the process of conversations over purchasing the former New Windsor Middle School.

As of June 13, there was a draft of an unsigned agreement of purchase and sale for the former school, according to documents received in a Public Information Act Request executed by the Carroll County Times. Graham said last week there was no new information regarding the discussions.

Graham said he’s looking forward to the future and the school’s official ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Sept. 20. He’s humbled by the selflessness of the staff and all of the work they’ve done to make the first week a success, he added.

Having worked in many schools, he added, Springdale is unique.

“The educational experience here is unlike any other that I’ve experienced,” he said.

