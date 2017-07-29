Wrestling: Growing pains, even for the best like SC grad Thomas

Joey Thomas’ introduction to college wrestling seemed to overwhelm him for a while.

He quickly learned about the difference between training for high school and college when he attended a three weeks of practices in June for freshmen wrestlers at West Virginia University, where he start classes this fall.

Thomas, who said he will redshirt, ratcheted up his workouts after he won a third state championship in March as a South Carroll High School senior. But he said he realized he needed to train more like a professional athlete this summer after spending time in the wrestling room in Morgantown, W. Va.

“I am lifting and running more than I ever have,” said Thomas, who is set to wrestle in the 125-pound weight class. “You think you are really pushing yourself working out, but training for college is at a different level. I am lifting three times more than I have ever been.”

The 5-foot-5 Thomas always keeps his first few West Virginia practices in the back of his mind now when he trains, he said.

“The first day was kind of rough,” Thomas said. “It took me a week and half to adjust. The practices are so intense. The matches are 45 minutes.”

All the hard work and sweat is paying off since Thomas, a Mount Airy resident, is clearly growing as a wrestler.

“It’s getting me mentally tougher,” Thomas said. “I am seeing improvement with my drilling in practices. I feel I am improving more working on attack.”

Thomas’ father, Joseph, who wrestled at Glenelg High School and Western Maryland College, says his son has benefited greatly from participating in the West Virginia practices.

“He is going to know what to expect in a Division I wrestling room when he goes in there,” Joseph Thomas said. “He was training with the best and it was very intense.”

The younger Thomas got a big dose of confidence before heading to the West Virginia wrestling activities.

He placed seventh among some 80 wrestlers at 120 in the FloNationals at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in early April, and fourth among 73 competitors at 123 in the National High School Coaches Association individual championships in Virginia Beach in late March.

Those top finishes earned Thomas All-American status in both events.

“It told me I could rebound and push through after a slow start,” Thomas said. “In the beginning of the both tournaments, I lost in the first round. Then I won eight straight and placed in each tournament.”

Bill Ryan/Carroll County Times South Carrolls' Joey Thomas defeated Williamsports' Cody Crawford during the 126 match at the regional wrestling tournament in Middletown on Saturday. South Carrolls' Joey Thomas defeated Williamsports' Cody Crawford during the 126 match at the regional wrestling tournament in Middletown on Saturday. (Bill Ryan/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll wrestling coach Bryan Hamper said Thomas’ showing in the national tournaments exceeded anything he accomplished in his four-year varsity career for the Cavaliers — quite the statement.

Thomas finished with a 195-5 record at South Carroll, eclipsing the state’s all-time win record (176) while capturing his three Class 2A-1A state championships.

Thomas finished his senior season with a 47-1 record, with his lone loss resulting in the end of a winning streak that spanned 135 matches.

“Those (national) tournaments are like the defining moments of his senior year,” Hamper said. “Both of those tournaments are extremely prestigious and to be an All-American in both of them on consecutive weekends is almost unheard of.”

His finish in the FloNationals was significant. Thomas got noticed by a West Virginia assistant coach, Nick Marable, and the two started kept in touch.

Thomas had committed to the University of Pittsburgh in the fall, but didn’t sign a letter of intent because the program’s head coach, Jason Peters, departed in January.

Hamper said he feels West Virginia is the perfect fit for Thomas.

“The great thing about West Virginia is that they are committed to having him put some size on in the weight room,” Hamper said. “And he is going to get exposed to the highest level of the sport in a very short order. I really believe Joey will be an All-American.

“He is going to jump levels as soon as he steps onto campus.”

