Former employee's social media posts draw attention, bring statement from county government

A former Carroll County Government employee’s social media posts caused a stir, leading some in the community to reach out to the county government and share screenshots of posts.

“We have been made aware of several Facebook posts apparently written by an individual named Matthew Dent who identifies himself as an employee of Carroll County Government,” according to a statement from the county. “He is in fact no longer employed by the county and Carroll County Government and its employees explicitly reject the reprehensible views expressed by this individual.”

As of Wednesday, Dent’s Facebook page listed him as a mechanic for the county government.

According to the statement, the county will be contacting Dent and directing him to remove the “false and misleading references” from his posts.

