Carroll County Education Association, CCPS to show 'Screenagers'

As of November 2016, about three-quarters of teenagers owned a smartphone, 24 percent of adolescents described themselves as “constantly connected” to the internet and 50 percent reported feeling “addicted” to their phones, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

With smartphones, tablets and social media at the forefront of most teenagers’ lives, the Carroll County Education Association, in partnership with Carroll County Public Schools, is looking to foster discussion about the good and bad about screen time, and how to find a balance in a world constantly increasing in technology.

The school system is hosting a viewing of “Screenagers,” a documentary from Delaney Ruston, a physician who wondered about the impact of all the time kids, including her own, spend using devices.

Celeste Jordan, a math teacher for Winters Mill High School and also a member of the CCEA executive board, said the film isn’t anti-cellphone, but rather a chance to look at research done on brain development of kids who spend time using devices.

Jordan said, as a teacher, she sees how kids are different because of the amount of time they spend on a screen. When she tells kids to socialize in class, she said, they think they should get out their phones and get on social media.

She sees a difference in the way they look at things compared to previous generations of kids, she added.

“I think they kind of need to find that balance between being online and also just being present with the people they’re with,” Jordan added.

So far, some student leaders in Carroll have already seen the film, said CCPS Supervisor of Teacher and Leadership Development Jeff Alisauckas, who oversees the Carroll County Student Government Association. About 130 student leaders in middle and high school SGA watched the movie last week during the first general assembly, he added.

Afterward, there were breakout discussions on the topics and messages from the film, Alisauckas said.

The film talks about how to be a good digital citizen, and touched on issues such as cyberbullying. According to DoSomething.org, nearly 43 percent of kids have been bullied online, and 1 in 4 has had it happen more than once.

“They thought the movie was very thought provoking,” he added.

Jordan said the film will be shown at 6 tonight at Winters Mill High School. It’s $5 for adults, and free for children and teens ages 10 to 18 — the recommended age for viewing the film — who come with a paying adult.

Tickets were sold online, but can also be bought in person with a credit card, she said.

Jordan said she hopes the film can help start a conversation in families about screen use and what’s best for them, something Alisauckas echoed.

“I think it would be extremely positive [for a parent]and their child to go together to watch the movie,” he said. “It will spark conversation.”

If You Go:

What: Viewing of “Screenagers”

Where: Winters Mill High School

560 Gorsuch Road, Westminster

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Details: $5 for adults, free for children 10-18 with a paying adult

