CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie talks last year in role, key items on the horizon

With Carroll County Public Schools heading back to school this week, exiting CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie is looking ahead at what his last school year brings.

Guthrie, who has been superintendent of the school system since 2010, will finish his term June 30, 2018. He announced his decision not to seek a third term in July.

Prior to his position as superintendent, Guthrie served as a social studies teacher, a school counselor, director of human resources and assistant superintendent of administration, according to a news release from the school system. Guthrie began teaching in CCPS in 1982 after having taught in California and Pennsylvania.

The Times caught up with Guthrie to talk about his final year, and what the biggest issues facing this school system are.

Q: How does it feel to be starting your last year as superintendent?

A:I have mixed emotions about it, but have not had much time to dwell on it because I’ve been so focused on the many tasks ahead

Q: What are some of the highlights of your time in the school system?

A: There is no question that watching our great teachers in the classroom is the most rewarding part of my career. I have been fortunate to be in positions that allow me to see our teachers helping students to achieve. There is nothing more rewarding than observing a great lesson taught by a master teacher. Witnessing the learning process take place, led by someone who really knows what they are doing, is energizing and motivating.

Q: How have things changed in education, and administration, in your years at Carroll County Public Schools?

A: Education reform seems to be a constant and a challenging change over the past 34 years. As one goes by the wayside, another takes its place. The only constant in education is change.

Q: Is there anything you would have done differently as superintendent?

A: Certainly. Everyone benefits from hindsight. Unfortunately, we are all limited with the information we have at the time decisions are made. Regardless, Carroll County Public School students continue to be some of the top performers in the state and our school system is considered among the best in the nation. I am extremely proud to have represented this wonderful system as superintendent.

Q: What are some key things people should look out for this year? What are some of the big challenges for the school system heading into this year?

The biggest challenge continues to be how to deal with our decreasing student population. The number of students we have ties directly to the amount of money we get from the state. The Board of Education and I have held a series of information based work sessions prior to setting a path forward.

In addition, as our Vision 2018 plan comes to an end, the Board of Education and I are seeking feedback on the tenets of a new strategic plan. During the fall, we will hold a series of town meetings to garner input from the community on these two important topics. The dates will be set in September. These town meetings are a great way for the community to gain information and provide input on these two areas prior to a finalized plan.

