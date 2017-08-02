Planning and Zoning commission talks code update, zoning classifications

Carroll County’s Planning and Zoning commission is moving forward with implementing portions of the 2014 Master Plan, with discussions Wednesday revolving around zoning code changes and classifications.

Bureau of Comprehensive Planning Chief Lynda Eisenberg, who is serving as the interim planning director for the county, told the commission Wednesday night the original zoning code is from the 1960s, and while there have been text amendments over the last 50 years, it’s time to modernize the code.

“With the adoption of the 2014 Master Plan, a [push] has been underway to update our code,” she said. “A lot of jurisdictions are working like we are to update.”

And with that, comes updated zoning classifications that need to be implemented. These zoning classifications have been a topic of conversation among the Board of County Commissioners in recent months, as the possibility to change the county’s BNR code was proposed.

The BNR change was proposed in February by J. Brooks Leahy, an attorney working for developer and property owner Louis Mangione, who would like to develop a 15.56-acre property on Luers Avenue in Eldersburg into a shopping center that would potentially be anchored by a Lidl grocery store. The property is currently zoned Neighborhood Retail Business, or BNR.

The proposed amendment would have bumped up the 10,000-square-foot restriction to a 50,000-square-foot restriction.

Commissioners voted against the change in July, signaling a desire to instead move forward with zoning classification updates to solve the problem instead.

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Matt Helminiak said what comes now is the rewriting of the zoning code to update it and then applying it to the map.

Eisenberg said the county is doing the “work in house.”

The commission agreed Wednesday updates to the code should be to simplify it and make it more user-friendly.

What makes it hard to understand is it’s a “mess that’s over half a century old,” Helminiak said.

“The whole goal is to make it usable,” he added.

Eisenberg said county staff’s recommendation for moving forward with the zoning classifications and code updates is to do so category-by-category, as opposed to based on geographical location, to which commission members agreed.

“I think that’s a great idea,” commission member Daniel Hoff said.

Eisenberg said staff has already been working on drafts for the commercial and industrial areas. The commission suggested working on employment campuses next, followed by residential, agricultural, conservation and rural villages.

