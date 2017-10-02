CCPS to offer parenting workshops on Tuesdays in October

A series of free parenting workshops, Positive Solutions for Families, will be held through Carroll County Public Schools on Tuesdays in October, starting today.

The workshops — which will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at Carroll Springs School in Westminster — offer a positive approach to behavior intervention and parenting in general for parents of children ages 2 through 10, according to a news release from the school system.

The theory and techniques are based on fostering a child’s social emotional development, according to the release. During the four consecutive weeks, participants will learn how to help their children feel safe, loved, special, competent and confident.

They will also learn how to help their children build relationships and develop friendships, follow directions, manage their emotions, let adults know what their behavior is trying to communicate, and learn new skills to replace challenging behavior, according to the release. There also will be make and takes, door prizes and light refreshments.

Those interested can register by contacting Cindy Senseney at 410-751-3955 or clsense@carrollk12.org.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13