For North Carroll Community School, first day in new building fun-filled

Kids ran around a grassy playing field, some throwing balls, others hula hooping and many playing Ga-ga ball.

And despite a rainy, dreary day, most students at North Carroll Community School were excited to be back in class, and this time, in a new facility.

After about 10 months of construction, the North Carroll Community School opened its doors Wednesday for the first day of school in a brand-new building. The first day came a bit later than previous years, school founder and co-owner Scot Lynn said, noting that with construction and finishing the facility, they had to push the start date back about a week.

The school was founded in 2005. The new facility on Stone Road is just a few miles farther north on Md. 97 than the previous facility, which had been in use since 2012, and is almost double the size in square footage, even including all of the portable classrooms the former facility utilized, Lynn said. The old facility was about 11,000 or 12,000 square feet, but the new building comes in at 20,000. It cost approximately $2 million to build, he added.

But the biggest difference, Lynn said, is that “we are under one roof.”

“At the old location we had to use rooms for dual purposes,” he said. “We don’t have to be so incredibly flexible and creative as we were in the old space.”

They now have a room dedicated to music, a room dedicated to STEM and a lot more room for the kids to move around inside. In the future, Lynn said, they plan to add a gymnasium onto the building.

“It’s changed a lot,” he said, adding the it’s a day-and-night comparison looking at the old facility and new facility.

The kids seem to like it.

Twelve-year-old Matthew Wilkins, of Owings Mills, who has attended the school for eight years now, said he’s looking forward to the year and is excited about the new building. In particular, Matthew said, he’s excited about the STEM and Makerspace rooms.

“I’m so happy. I love being in Makerspaces,” he added.

Matthew also said he really likes being in the school because everyone is nice, and the teachers are funny.

“It’s really laid-back,” he added.

Jordan Blackburn, 10, of Westminster, agreed.

She has attended North Carroll Community School for 3 ½ years, after having dealt with “mean girls” at her old school. Here, she said, “everyone’s nice,” and there are no cliques.

“Everyone has their own different personality,” she added.

Jordan said she’s excited about the new building, and the fact that the classrooms are really big. The new facility is a huge upgrade, she added.

And while the first day brought with it a new building, a balloon drop, games, pizza and ice cream for lunch and even an inflatable obstacle course, Lynn said the focus that they’ve had in the school all the years remains the same — on the kids.

It’s all about balance between learning and fun, he said.

“It is a whole-child mentality,” he added.

