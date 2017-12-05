West Carroll: Season of giving underway, Santa sightings soon to follow

The holidays are fast approaching. Lights are twinkling, and I know of at least one child who (now that she is old enough) has been raiding the stored-away Christmas ornaments to decorate her room and the little tree I bought her for a $1.

While this gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling, I can’t help but be concerned for the kids in Carroll County (yes there are homeless kids right here in our county) who won’t have lights, who won’t have a tree, who won’t have presents, and, sadly, may not have food to eat Christmas morning. But we can help, one item at a time. If each one of us took the time to donate, no matter how small, to one of Carroll County’s food banks, we can make a difference in the life of a child.

Local food banks for the West Carroll area include St. Paul United Methodist Church, 200 Main Street, New Windsor, open Wednesday 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Food Pantry and Carpenters Table held every Thursday at St. Joseph’s Church, 44 Frederick Street, Taneytown, and St. James Lutheran Church, 14 S. Benedum St., Union Bridge.

Taneytown volunteer fire company annual breakfast with Santa

Santa will be touring the city again this year, Dec. 12 through Dec. 15. Check his schedule here: www.tvfc5.org/files/news/98/Santa%20Coming%202017.pdf.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Santa will be at the Taneytown Carnival Grounds Activities Building, 41 Memorial Drive, for breakfast! Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 through 12. Kids under 6 are free. The menu includes eggs, potatoes, pancakes, biscuits, sausage, and chipped beef gravy.

Bring the kids out to enjoy breakfast with Santa while supporting a great cause. All proceeds benefit the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company.

Christmas Bazaar Daily through Dec. 8

Stop in to check out what the Taneytown Senior Center has for sale during their 2017 Christmas Bazaar, currently running until Friday, Dec. 8. The Senior Center is located at 220 Roberts Mill Road. Items for sale include hats and scarves made by members of the center. For more information, contact Jennifer at 410-386-2700.

Terra Rubra Lions Club to host Santa visit

An elf has whispered in my ear that Santa Claus is coming to Keymar!

He will visit the Terra Rubra Lions club activities building, 6300 Middleburg Road, Keymar, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m, Saturday, Dec. 16. Bring your wish list and stop by to chat with Santa and have your picture taken with him. Treats for the kids and light refreshments will be included. This event is sponsored by the Terra Rubra Lions Club. For more information call 443-918-8088 or 410-775-7824. There is no fee for this event.

Live Nativity at Grace United Church of Christ

Grace United Church of Christ will present its Live Nativity at the church on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p. m., 49 W. Baltimore Street, Taneytown. The event includes a narration of the birth of the baby Jesus with live actors and live farm animals. Music and vocals will be provided by the Grace UCC choir and children's choir. There will also be a community sing-a-long. There will be free refreshments in the parish hall at the conclusion. For more information call 410-756-2302.

I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!

Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and neighboring communities. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.