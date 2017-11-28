West Carroll: Christmas is coming, time to decorate, buy cookies, watch for Santa

The Thanksgiving Holidays are now a memory. It is time to start thinking about getting those holiday decorations up!

The earlier you get those lights up around the house, and Santa’s sleigh in the yard, the better chance you have of not having Jack Frost nipping at your nose when you, in the eleventh hour, give in to the begging of your little munchkins and put up that holiday cheer!

Of course, if you just don’t have it in you to go all out decorating, you can certainly take early evening drives to see what members of the community have done with their decorating expertise.

Decorating contest brings back the tradition of yesteryear

There is excitement in the air as, after a several year hiatus, the Dream Big Union Bridge Community Group is bringing back the annual Holiday Decorating Contest for members of the Union Bridge Community. Residents of Union Bridge are encouraged to participate in this event by creating a display on their porch, house or front yard for the holidays.

The three categories are Most Lights, Most Creative, and Vintage Charm. A $50 gift card for the first place in each category will be awarded to residents displays. The Union Bridge Lions Club has generously donated funds for the gift cards. All participants and winners will be displayed on the Dream Big Union Bridge Facebook page. All displays should be completed by Dec. 9. Judging will begin Sunday, Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.

For more information on this event, visit the Dream Big Union Bridge Facebook page or contact Pennie Larson at 301-467-8820 or Pam Fink at 410-259-3848 or Edie Pfoutz at 410-259-0212.

Emanuel (Baust) UCC’s annual cookie sale is on

Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ’s annual Christmas Cookie Sale is under way. This highly anticipated sale will include a variety of cookies including favorites such as chocolate chip, sugar, ginger snaps, oatmeal raisin, and peanut butter. There are just too many to list. Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge with nuts is also available to order. Diabetic and Gluten Free items will be available by special order.

Cookies are $5 a dozen. Fudge is $6 a pound ($3.50 for half a pound). Don’t be left out. Get your order in early.

The cookie choices have changed since last year so visit the link for a complete list and order form at ebucc.com.

Orders can be emailed to Sandy Stonesifer at sandys46@netscape.com or by calling your order in to Sandy at 410-857-0416 or Dotty Smith at 410-756-2972. All order forms are due in by Dec. 10. Cookies can be picked up Saturday, Dec.16, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church hall, 2950 Old Taneytown Road, Westminster.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town!

Once again, with the help of the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Company, Santa will be making a stop to check in with kids, young and old all over New Windsor. Santa Claus is coming to New Windsor on a big red fire truck. He will be rolling out of the Fire Hall at 6:30 P.M. each of three nights. On Dec. 7 he’ll visit Glen View Drive, Overbrook Drive, and Smiley Drive. On Dec. 13, he will return to the area with a tour down in Atlee Ridge, Hallowell Drive, Clear Ridge Road, and the Uniontown area.

On Dec. 18, he will visit one last time. Watch for him near Blue Ridge Manor and Springdale Village! If any of the scheduled visits are canceled due to inclement weather (rain or snow), Santa will reschedule his visit for Dec. 20.

In the meantime, be on your best behavior because you know Santa knows when you’ve been bad or good!

I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!

Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and neighboring communities. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.