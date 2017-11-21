West Carroll: Small town dreams big as billboard kiosks to be dedicated

Dream Big Union Bridge is an organization made up of Union Bridge residents who are working together to beautify and improve Union Bridge.

The group has been working diligently for several months to raise funds for two kiosks to be installed in town. The first kiosk, to be installed in the town square, will be dedicated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2. Cheri Thompson, a member of Dream Big Union Bridge, said the community is invited to attend the event.

Several fundraisers were held including sub sales, a 50/50 raffle, basket bingo, and a coffee-paint night. Some of the materials were donated and some funds for the construction were donated by a member of the community.

In addition to the Kiosk Project, the organization hosted a Tea Party for the residents at Shriner’s Court, and donated funds to support the Elmer Wolfe Elementary 5K race, and FSK National Honor Society’s Secret Santa Project.

Said Thompson: “Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend our meetings/events. We have a great variety of people and everyone brings something special to the organization. …Together in numbers, we can make things happen!”

Dream Big Union Bridge meets at 6: 30 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at St James Lutheran Church, 14 S. Benedum Street, Union Bridge.

Dream Big Union Bridge is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information visit www.facebook.com/DreamBigUnionBridge or contact Cheri Thompson at 443-340-6305.

Basket Bingo to benefit St James Lutheran Church

A benefit Basket Bingo will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Union Bridge Community Center, 4470 Ladiesburg Road, Union Bridge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 7. Tickets are $10 in advance; $12 at the door. The ticket price includes 20 games. Additional games, specials and raffle tickets will be available for purchase plus a 50/50 cash raffle.

Affordable lite fair will be available for purchase. A limited number of tickets will be sold. A donation of canned food or personal hygiene products to the St James Food Pantry will get you a free raffle ticket (limit one ticket per person). To purchase tickets, contact Stephanie at 410-635-6872 or Pam at 410-861-5567. All proceeds benefit St James Lutheran Church.

St. Joseph Church’s Christmas Star Bazaar

The 29th annual Christmas Star Bazaar of St Joseph Church, Taneytown, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a great opportunity to get a lot of your holiday shopping taken care of when you peruse a variety of crafts, yard sale items and party plans including Tupperware. Choose your favorite baked goods at the bake table. Food items available for purchase include fresh fried oyster sandwiches, sausage and egg sandwiches, barbeque, hot dogs, and homemade soups. will be available.

St. Joseph’s Church is located at 44 Frederick St, Taneytown. For more information call 410-756-6758.

Flick’s Pub to host Emmanuel (Baust) UCC fundraiser

Mark your calendar! Flick’s Pub will be the site of a fundraiser to benefit Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ, on Saturday, Dec. 2. Flick’s Pub is located at 100 Antrim Blvd., Taneytown. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. DJ Lee will provide live entertainment from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. There will also be trivia and dancing. Bring the entire family!

Present a copy the flier to your server and 10 percent of your bill will be donated to Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ. The flier can be downloaded at ebucc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Flicks-Pub-Fudraiser-Flyer.pdf.

FSK Class of 2020 Talent Show postponed

Francis Scott Key High School's Class of 2020 annual Northwest Regional Faculty Talent Show was postponed. It is expected it will happen in the spring. Faculty and staff from area schools including Taneytown Elementary, Runnymede Elementary, Elmer Wolfe Elementary and Northwest Middle Schools are invited to perform. Proceeds from the show benefit the Class of 2020.

Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and neighboring communities. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.