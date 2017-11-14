West Carroll: New Windsor mayor taking it to the streets for a cause

New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop will again “conduct business” at the corner of High Street and Main Street, New Windsor, beginning at 9 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 17. The “Mayor on the Square” food drive will benefit the New Windsor Food Pantry which has served 626 families this year, representing 1,148 adults and 804 children.

Last year, the community came out to support Roop’s plan, helping him collect over 2,000 pounds of food by mid-afternoon.

Roop remains optimistic for this year’s drive and has “upped the ante.” While he hopes to collect two tons before the setting sun, he is committed to gathering 4,000 pounds of food no matter how long it takes.

“I won’t be done until I get two tons!” Roop said.

While the weather is unpredictable, as of this writing it is calling for rain. Lets gather those canned goods and get them to the drop off point early so Roop isn’t soaked to the bone! For more information on this event, contact the mayor’s office at 410-635-6575.

American Legion Pie Auction

Author of several classic works of fiction, including “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Sense and Sensibility,” Jane Austen has been quoted as saying “Good apple pies are a considerable part of our domestic happiness.”

While a variety of foods are mentioned in her works, one can only guess that her favorite pie was apple. If you don’t yet have a favorite pie, this Saturday, Nov. 18, is the perfect opportunity for you to bid on one or several pies to create your own taste test. The Hesson-Snider American Legion Auxiliary will hold their annual pie auction at the Legion Hall, located at 9 Broad Street in Taneytown.

Guests are asked to bring a homemade or store-bought pie to the event (please drop pies off by 6 p.m.) A professional auctioneer will do the honor of taking your bids starting at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will be used to create care packages for troops serving overseas. If you aren’t the winning bid on that pie you wanted, consider donating to the project anyway. A box will be set up during the event for you to drop off much needed items including Chapstick, candy, cookies, beef jerky, Slim Jim’s, hand sanitizer, puzzles, pens, pencils and “letters from home.” Monetary donations for this effort are appreciated as well.

After the auction, a DJ will provide musical entertainment. A variety of refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information or a list of ideas for the care packages, contact Brenda Stonesifer at 410-259-6861.

Taneytown Museum to host 11th annual Holiday of Trees

The Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association’s annual Holiday of Trees is slated to run between Nov. 27 and Dec. 16. Categories this year are 2-foot trees, 4-foot trees, wreaths, and centerpieces. Trees will be provided by the museum but wreaths and centerpieces will not.

If you want to participate this year, access the application form on the Taneytown Heritage and Museum website at: taneytownmuseum.files.wordpress.com.

The community is invited to stop by NWSB, Taneytown Branch to view the all the displays and vote for your favorite. Each vote is a penny with the funds going to benefit the Taneytown History Museum. Viewing times are during bank hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. The voting ends on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. For more information on the Holiday of Trees event, contact Fairy Flickinger at 410-756-2245.

FSK Class of 2020 tp host sixth annual Talent Show

Francis Scott Key High School's Class of 2020 will host the sixth annual Northwest Regional Faculty Talent Show, Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 6 pm in the FSK High School auditorium, 3825 Bark Hill Road, Union Bridge.

This is a great night out for the family that also benefits a great cause. Admission is just $5. Children under five are free. The audience will enjoy the many talents of local teachers and staff with the opportunity to vote for their favorite act.

Faculty and staff from area schools including Taneytown Elementary, Runnymede Elementary, Elmer Wolfe Elementary and Northwest Middle Schools have been invited to perform. Michelle Brilhart, a teacher at the high school is coordinating the event. When contacted by email Brilhart said “This year we are opening it up to student/staff combined acts as well as just the faculty/staff acts. Spectators get to pick the winner by voting for their favorite act.” She added “The top three acts receive monetary awards and the winning act gets to keep the trophy for a year.”

Proceeds from the show benefit the Class of 2020. For more information contact Michelle Brilhart at mdbrilh@carrollk12.org.

I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!

Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and neighboring communities. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.