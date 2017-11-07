West Carroll: Veterans Day, a time to honor service, coming up

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, simply put, is a day to honor those who serve. My father, George Copeland, served in the U.S. Navy, for more than 20 years, and two wars, achieving the rank of senior chief petty officer. He is proud to say he is a World War II veteran.

To my Dad, and all those who have served, we honor you for your contributions to the cause of freedom. For those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we honor and remember you; never to be forgotten. Thank you for your service.

Monocacy Valley Veterans Day Observance

The Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW Post 6918 will host its annual Veterans Day Observance, Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker Thomas Williams, a Vietnam-era veteran, and current commander of VFW District 7, will discuss the valor and dedications of veterans. Boy Scout Troop 718 from Taneytown will display an American Flag during the ceremonies.

The observance will include reading of the names of local fallen comrades and laying of the wreaths followed by members of the Harney VFW Post 6918 Honor Guard honoring all veterans with a 21-gun salute, followed by the sounding of taps to honor all fallen veterans.

Veterans and their families, and all members of the community are invited to attend the program. Light refreshments will be available after the program.

The Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW is located at 5801 Conover Road in Taneytown. For more information on this event, contact Frank Rauschenberg at 410-756-5444.

Knights of Columbus Veterans Day breakfast

To honor local Veterans, St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus Council 11631 will hold their annual All-You-Can-Eat Veterans Day fundraiser, Sunday, Nov. 12, from 7 a.m. to noon, at the St Joseph’s Parish Center, 44 Frederick Street in Taneytown.

A special invitation is extended to all active, discharged or retired military to participate in the event and bring their military memorabilia (photos and uniforms). If possible, military personnel should wear their uniform.

The breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, and chipped beef with gravy. Your choice of orange juice, coffee, and tea will be available. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 7-10 (6 and under are free). All active, discharged, or retired military will be honored for their service and receive a 50 percent discount on their breakfast.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Knights of Columbus charitable and service programs. For more information contact Vincent Perticone at 410-756-4886.

Taneytown Lions Club Fall Pancake Breakfast

Start your day with a great breakfast, shared with family and friends. Saturday, Nov. 18, the Taneytown Lions Club will host their annual Fall Pancake Breakfast at Fireman's Carnival grounds, 43 Memorial Drive between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. The all-you-can-eat breakfast menu includes eggs made-to-order, buttermilk pancakes, sausage patties, fried potatoes, and homemade sausage gravy. Finish your breakfast with "puddin' and hominy" and a fruit cup. Beverage choices include orange juice, hot chocolate, milk, coffee, and tea.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Children under the age of 6 are free. Proceeds from the breakfast benefit local sports programs including the Lions Little League. For more information on this event call 443-918-8443.

Taneytown Main Street’s Elf Hunt

On Saturday, November 18th, visit the Main Street businesses in Taneytown to hunt for Santa’s Elves. Rumor has it, they escaped from Santa’s Workshop to visit Taneytown. Businesses participating will be designated with an elf photo in their display window. You will get your card punched at each shop you visit. One prize, a gift basket loaded with coupons and gifts from the Taneytown Main Street shops will be awarded. For more information, contact Nancy McCormick by email at nbmccormick@taneytown.org.

Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and neighboring communities. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.