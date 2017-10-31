West Carroll: Annual St. James Christmas Bazaar scheduled for Nov. 4.

If you already have a busy day planned, you will want to think about rearranging your schedule to fit in this Christmas Bazaar. St. James UMC (at Dennings) will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 3000 Marston Road, Westminster.

For more than 25 years, the Christmas Bazaar has been a staple of the community. The Bazaar is held rain or shine inside the church. Vendors and Crafters fill the main floor of the church while the Christmas White Elephant Table is set up on the lower level.

A variety of items will be available including Christmas crafts, holiday decorations, original oil paintings, water color paintings, stained glass and more. Vendors include LuLaRoe, Paparazzi, Tupperware and more. The White Elephant table, sponsored by the church, will include dishes, decorations, linens and home décor. All items are new or in “nearly new” condition.

A variety of food items, prepared by church members in the kitchen will be available to keep your hunger at bay. Breakfast and lunch menus include egg sandwiches, soup, a variety of sandwiches, and fried chicken platters.

And don’t forget to stop by the Bake Sale table! Deanna Grayson, co-chairperson with Judy Lovell, said: “One of the highlights is the To-Die-For bake sale run by Judy and Larry Lovell. Although all members donate, they [Judy and Larry Lovell] spend countless hours baking a large assortment of cakes, cookies, and candy.” Grayson added that “people come from Laurel, Glen Burnie, Baltimore, and Montgomery County just to check out the bake sale.”

New this year is your choice of English or black walnuts, sold by the pound, to include in your own holiday baking!

When asked why this event is so successful, Grayson said, “I think people come to this bazaar because of the wide variety of vendors, the good food, bake sale, and the warm atmosphere.”

For more information about this event, contact Deanna at 443-605-5881.

New Windsor Heritage Committee to honor veterans at Hall banquet

The New Windsor Heritage Committee will hold its annual Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Windsor Station, 101 High Street, New Windsor, at 6 p.m.

Guest speaker for the evening will be local historian, Dan Hartzler, who will provide an oral history of New Windsor's military service since the American Revolution.

The 2017 New Windsor Hall of Fame honorees include Marion Maus, who earned the Medal of Honor and was instrumental in capturing Geronimo (Apache Indian Chief), Simon Murdoch, an African-American who served in the Civil War, and members of the New Windsor community who served in World War II, including William Buckingham, Charles Smelser, and Charles Stambaugh. Veteran honorees who will be on hand at the event include Ron Hollingsworth (Vietnam), Werner Fitschen (Korea), Gary Brown (WWII), William Eicholtz (Vietnam), and Linda Eicholtz (Vietnam).

Musical entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Ed Smith who also serves as a New Windsor Town Council member.

Tickets are $25 for veterans; $30 for the public. Tickets can be ordered by calling Sandee Custen, 301-346-0764 or by emailing her at: swilkof@earthlink.net. Tickets can also be purchased by sending a check to New Windsor Heritage Committee, P.O. Box 28, New Windsor.

St. Joseph Bingo Banquet slated for Nov. 4

St. Joseph Church will hold its annual Bingo Banquet in the church hall, 44 Frederick Street, Taneytown, on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The ticket includes a night of bingo and a meal of fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls, and applesauce or fruit cup, as well as a beverage.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Doors open at 4 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The early bird (bingo) games start at 6:30 p.m. Get your tickets early! There will be a total of over $2,500 in cash prizes. Bring a canned food item (not expired, please) to be entered in a Thanksgiving Raffle. Canned food donations will be given to the local food bank. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Terry Smith at 410-756-6758.

Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and neighboring communities. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.