West Carroll: Carroll Vista to host Craft Fair and Bake Sale

Carroll Vista Community Association will host their 10th annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Carroll Vista Clubhouse, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Taneytown.

This fair is open to the public, so stop by to view all the beautiful handmade gifts and Holiday decorations. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with a purchase from the selection of delicious homemade items including cookies, cakes, pies and breads. Don’t have a sweet tooth? Satisfy those hunger pangs with a hot dog or chili dog, barbecue, and chips. Quench your thirst with a drink.

Food and bake sale profits will be donated to Taneytown Food Bank.

Peace of Mind seminar hosted by St. Luke’s (Winters) Church

St. Luke’s (Winters) Church Evangelism Team will host a “Peace of Mind” Seminar on Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 701 Green Valley Road, New Windsor. The public is invited to attend. This seminar is free of charge.

Speakers will include a lawyer, a hospice social worker, a funeral director, and a retired psychologist. All speakers are members of the Carroll County Community. An advanced funeral planner will also be on hand for funeral planning questions.

Kellie Mendenhall, coordinator of this event, said: “Subjects to be covered include medical directives, living wills, final arrangements, citizens’ rights when difficult decisions have to be made, and the psychological and spiritual issues of death and dying.”

Anyone who finds themselves in the position of needing this kind of information whether it be for themselves, a family member, or someone they are caring for, should consider attending.

All participants will receive a packet of information to take with them. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

For more information contact Kellie Mendenhall at 410-346-6861 or St. Luke’s Church at 410-635-6177.

Sam’s Creek Church of the Brethren to hold Holiday Bazaar

Sam’s Creek Church of the Brethren will hold their 34th annual Holiday Bazaar, Saturday, November 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Baile Hall, 2736 Marston Road, New Windsor, (located next to the church sanctuary).

This is the perfect time to get a jump start on your holiday shopping! A variety of hand-crafted decorations for Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as many items perfect for those on your gift list will be available for purchase. Food for sale includes light lunch, a variety of baked goods, and produce.

Feeling stressed? Try a 15-minute chair massage, available for a monetary donation.

A flea market, set up in the church basement, will offer a variety of gently used clothing, and assorted housewares for sale. For more information, contact Roma Green at 410-848-0687 or Pastor Paul Leatherman at 301-253-5469.

Taneytown Library to kickoff NaNoWriMo event

What is NaNoWriMo you ask? NaNoWriMo is an acronym for National Novel Writing Month which takes place every November. It gives anyone who aspires to write a novel the opportunity to challenge themselves to get their idea on paper as a 50K word novel in thirty days.

National Novel Writing Month, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is celebrating 19 years of encouraging creativity, education, and the power of the imagination through the largest writing event in the world.” According to their website, “National Novel Writing Month believes in the transformational power of creativity. We provide the structure, community, and encouragement to help people find their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds — on and off the page.”

This year, the organization expects​ more than ​400,000​ ​people to participate.​ How about you? Got your idea ready? Meet us at the Taneytown Library, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. Bring your laptop or note paper. There will be door prizes and drawings but you must be present to win! Snacks will be served. Let’s get writing!

For more information on National Novel Writing Month program, visit their website https://nanowrimo.org/about.

