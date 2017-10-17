West Carroll: Civil War re-enactor at next Taneytown Heritage meeting

The Taneytown Heritage & Museum Association will hold their next meeting Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., at Grace United Church of Christ, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown. The guest speaker this month will be Steve Carney, a resident of Harney and a Civil War re-enactor. He will be in uniform and discuss the everyday life of a Civil War soldier. Light refreshments will be served.

Among the many items on display is an Eli Bentley clock donated to the museum by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bradley. It joins another Eli Bentley clock donated by Kenneth and Doris Crouse.

Make sure when you pay a visit to the museum to enjoy the beautiful quilts that are a part of the Story Quilts Display, you pick up any one (or all) of the brochures the museum has filled with historical documentation.

One such brochure is titled “In Their Footsteps: Taneytown in the Gettysburg Campaign,” written by Joe Vigliotti, detailing Taneytown’s involvement in the Gettysburg Campaign.

“When I was offered the chance to put together a brochure for the Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association, I leapt at the chance to be able to set a part of our history down,” Vigliotti said. “It combined my lifelong love of history, my college education, my love of art and design, and my love for writing, and so it was an incredible experience. The absolutely wonderful people at the TH&MA, especially Nancy Eyler and Fairy Flickinger, helped to orient me in finding the information I needed, and everything flowed into existence from there.”

In his brochure, Vigliotti, a Taneytown city councilman, documents Taneytown’s role in the Gettysburg Campaign and the plan Union Commander George Meade had come up with, known historically as the Pipe Creek Plan.

According to Vigliotti’s research, “When Union forces engaged Confederate troops at Gettysburg on July 1, Meade still believed the singular major battle would occur near Taneytown.”

“This town could very easily have been the sight of the Civil War's greatest battle,” Vigliotti said of the near miss. “I think that, at the end of the day, that's what's so important about understanding even our own local history. It ultimately forms part of a greater American tapestry, which in turn forms part of the history of our world. You never know when history will appear in our midst. Taneytown demonstrates that all of us are subject to history, to a constantly unfolding present that twists and turns. And who knows what immense events may touch the quiet places that we call home?”

The Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association will continue “keeping Taneytown’s history alive” through their sale of brooms, museum ornaments and the ever-popular Holiday of Trees, Wreaths and Centerpieces event that opens Nov. 27 at the Taneytown branch of New Windsor State Bank.

For more information on the Taneytown Heritage & Museum visit their website at www.taneytownhh.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TaneytownHistoryMuseum, or email THandMA@gmail.com. Please note, the museum will close for the season Nov. 19.

Basket Bingo to benefit St James Lutheran Church

The Union Bridge Community Center, 4770 Ladiesburg Road, Union Bridge, will be the site of a Basket Bingo event to benefit St. James Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Ticket price includes 20 games. Extra games are available for purchase as well as Specials and Raffles. Come dressed in costume to earn a raffle ticket! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7. For tickets, contact Stephanie at 410-635-6872 or Pam at 410-861-5567.

Affordable light fair will be available for purchase. If you don’t feel like dressing up in costume, you can still earn a raffle ticket by donating a canned food item or personal hygiene product.

All you can eat Slippery Chicken Pot Pie

The New Windsor Auxiliary will hold an all-you-can-eat Slippery Chicken Pot Pie event, Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 each. The Menu includes Slippery Chicken Pot Pie, Coleslaw, peas, dessert and a beverage. Carryout is available.

CAPTION The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. CAPTION The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. CAPTION Bus evacuation drills as a part of bus safety week at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School. Bus evacuation drills as a part of bus safety week at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School. CAPTION The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour brings WWII aircraft to the Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour brings WWII aircraft to the Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster Friday, Saturday and Sunday. CAPTION Lauren Jenne, Philanthropist of the Year youth winner, talks giving back Lauren Jenne, Philanthropist of the Year youth winner, talks giving back CAPTION Zoe Stauch, of Eldersburg, is beating Leukemia, and being a kid. (Jon Kelvey, Carroll County Times) Zoe Stauch, of Eldersburg, is beating Leukemia, and being a kid. (Jon Kelvey, Carroll County Times)

Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and neighboring communities. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.