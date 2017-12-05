South Carroll: Writing Group program coming to CCPL's Eldersburg branch

This Dec. 13, the Eldersburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library brings to you the Writing Group program, where everyone in the community is welcome to open up their imagination and spend some quiet time writing whatever they want and polishing their latest writing projects.

Buff Kahn, the Adult Services supervisor for the Eldersburg branch, stated in an email interview that this is the first time the Eldersburg branch has promoted the writing group program. Kahn also stated that many people have been getting together in the past and have meetings at the library for their writing projects.

“The current members of the writing group contacted library staff and asked if there was a way that the writing group could be made into a library program that was advertised and open to the public,” stated Kahn. “They want new people who are interested in writing to join them and they hope the library can help get the word out of this opportunity to the community.”

According to Kahn, throughout the program, the writers will be supporting each other. There will be time for brainstorming, critiquing, and sharing knowledge about upcoming events and the book publishing industry. This will help straighten the writing group at the library.

“It is an opportunity for new friendships, personal growth, and writing skills development. I strongly encourage anyone interested to give it a try. We would love to have you!,” stated Kahn.

This program is targeted to all of adults in the community and people of all levels of writing and genres are welcome to join. Please note that the writing group meets weekly.

The dates for the meetings set so far are Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.

All of the writing groups start at 9:15 a.m. and people are welcome to stay as long as they want. Admission is free to any of the dates listed above.

For more information, contact the library at 410-386-4488.

The Eldersburg library is located at 6400 W Hemlock Dr.

Mount Airy fire company brings Breakfast with Santa.

Come and enjoy a Big Country Breakfast with Santa this Dec. 17 with delicious food and the opportunity to meet Santa.

Throughout the event, all the kids in the community are welcome to the join Santa for breakfast and take their picture with him.

The fire department will be serving scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, bacon, French toast, pancakes, biscuits, and home fries. They will also have sausage and chipped beef gravies.

They will also be offering baked apples and waffles, and for drinks, coffee, orange juice, tea, and hot chocolate.

This breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. The admission is $10 Adults, $8 Children 6-12, and kids ages 5 and under are free.

For more information, you may contact Mary Alexander at malexander@mavfc.org or 301-829-0100 ext. 362.

The breakfast will take place at The Reception Hall of the Activities Bldg located at 1008 Twin Arch Road.

Uptown Concerts presents Abbie Gardner & We're About 9

This Dec. 14, Abbie Gardner & We're About 9 will be performing at Baldwin’s Station.

Abbie Gardner plays the Dobro and she has been touring with the Americana trio, Red Molly for the past eleven years.

Gardner is an award-winning songwriter who won the Lennon Award in 2008.

Angela Page of the SingOut! Magazine, stated about the We’re About 9 group: “Musical prowess, careful writing, an engaging stage presence and dynamic vocals that blend or stand alone.”

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Admission to this event is $20.

For more information, you may contact Joyce R. Sica via email at joycersica@yahoo.com. You can also visit their website, www.uptownconcerts.com.

Baldwin’s Station is located at 7618 Main Street, Sykesville.

Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.