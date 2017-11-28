South Carroll: Recycled ornaments program at library in Eldersburg, Dec. 7

This Dec. 7, all adults are welcome to come to the Eldersburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library for a stress reliever program where they can create festive ornaments from recycled items.

The Recycled Ornaments program is sponsored by the Piney Run Nature Center, the Community Arts Development Grant from the Carroll County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Max Bukowitz, one of the coordinators of this event and a member of the Piney Run Nature Center, stated in an email interview, that this is the first time the library has hosted this event. However, the Piney Run Nature Center has hosted this type of event before.

According to Bukowitz, the Eldersburg branch and the Piney Run Nature Center have worked together on other activities for the library and the nature center.

He also stated that Christine Kirker, from the library, contacted the Piney Run Nature Center to do this winter program at the library.

“Recycled ornaments seem to work well with raising environmental awareness to kids in ways they may not have thought of during this time of year. Easier on everyone's budget too!” stated Bukowitz. “Creating one-of-a-kind ornaments is fun!”

This program will be conducted by a naturalist from the Piney Run Nature Center, starting at 7 p.m.

You may register today and for more information, contact the library at 410-386-4488.

The Eldersburg Branch is located at 400 W. Hemlock Dr.

Boy Scout Troop 719 Christmas Tree Sale

Go to the Christmas Tree Sale to get your beautiful Christmas tree and support Boy Scout Troop 719.

Beth Campbell, an active parent volunteer, stated in an email interview that the troop has hosted this sale for over 35 years.

Campbell believes that this year’s sale will be better than the years before because they will be hosting it in a new location by the Gold’s Gym and Stratosphere in Eldersburg.

She also stated that they will have more tree varieties including Cannon, Frasier Fir and Douglas Fir trees.

Campbell emphasizes that this is a great opportunity to support a local organization for young boys.

“The organization helps boys learn life skills through merit badges and adventures. The boys also learn leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Many boys also build lifelong friendships,” stated Campbell. “In addition to helping the organization, the trees are high quality and good value.”

The sales times are as follows:

Monday through Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Members of Troop 719 will be in the parking lot of Gold’s Gym in Eldersburg until Dec. 17 selling their trees.

All proceeds will support the Troop 719’s activities, summer camp, patches, and supplies. Boy Scout Troop 719 is run by parent volunteers.

Gold’s Gym is located at 1332 Londontown Blvd., Eldersburg.

Merry Christmas in Cooper Park, Dec. 9

Join the Friendship Baptist Church for another year of Merry Christmas in Cooper Park, this year with fun activities and other surprises for everyone in the community.

Throughout the event, the attendees will be able to enjoy a Christmas Puppet Production, pony rides, and the petting zoo.

They will also have a Moon Bounce and other special games. There will be free food and people will have the opportunity to win gift cards to EW Becks, Baldwin’s, French Twist, and Wal-Mart.

“Merry Christmas in Cooper Park provides the people who live in the area an opportunity to come together for a great afternoon of fun, to connect with people in the community and to make new friends. It’s also an opportunity for the members of Friendship Baptist Church to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ, in a tangible way, to the people who make this community such a wonderful area to work, live and raise a family,” stated Mark Klimovitz, associate pastor.

Merry Christmas in Cooper Park begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Admission to this event is free and everyone is welcome.

For more information, contact Claudia Tapscott at 301-325-7001. Friendship Baptist Church is located at 1391 Sykesville Road.

This event will be held at the Millard “Cooper” Park located on Springfield Ave. adjacent to Md. 32. in Sykesville.

Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.