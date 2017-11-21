South Carroll: Eldersburg branch presents Drive-In Movie @ the Library!

Get ready to open your imagination and enjoy a great movie at the Eldersburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library’s Drive-In Movie @ the Library! on Dec. 9.

The program is divided in two parts. For the first part, the kids are going to be constructing their own cars out of kid-friendly tools and cardboard. For the second part, the kids will open up their imagination and park their vehicles and enjoy a movie.

During this program, the kids will enjoy some snacks while the movie is playing. This is an opportunity for kids to learn about the old tradition of watching movies in a drive-In movie theater.

The program is targeted to kids from 3 to 6 years old.

Registration begins on Nov. 25 and only the kid attendees need to register. This event starts at 10 a.m. For more information, you may contact the library at 410.386.4488.

The library is located at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.

Train garden returns courtesy of Mount Airy fire company

On Dec. 3, starting at 12 noon, the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Train Garden will be open to the public.

The train farden will be open every Saturday and Sunday in December from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and for Christmas and New Year's Eve, it will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On the same day, Santa will be visiting the fire department from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the annual Santa Open House.

During this event, there will be fire prevention and safety information available. They will also be providing refreshments.

Admission to both of these events is free. The train gareden is located on the lower level of the fire station and the entry and parking are on the rear lower level of the fire station.

For more information, contact David Glenn, the publicity chairman for the MAVFC, at 301-377-4963 or dglenn@mavfc.org and david.glenn421@gmail.com.

The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company is located at 702 N. Main Street.

CavMusic 5K set for Dec. 3

On Dec. 3, come to Linganore Winery & Vineyard and help support the South Carroll Instrumental Music Boosters and at the same time, run and taste amazing wines.

John Foran, the coordinator of this event, stated in an email interview that this is the first time the South Carroll Instrumental Music Boosters has hosted this event.

Foran decided to host this event to raise funds for the South Carroll Instrumental Boosters after seeing a soccer team do the same 5K fundraising event last year at the Linganore Winecellars.

According to Foran, all of the proceeds will benefit the South Carroll High School Instrumental Music Program.

He also stated that the funds will be used to purchase music, instruments, instrument repair and other costs not covered by the school.

“The primary aim of our program is to provide opportunities for each student to experience a rigorous musical education within a community of learners who value excellence, discipline, and commitment to continual improvement. Our program also aims to develop positive habits that will prove invaluable later in life, such as concentration, teamwork, memory skills, and self-discipline,” stated Foran.

Throughout this event, there will be live music played by the South Carroll High School’s band and orchestra. The runners will be enjoying the beautiful field and the amazing nature around the Linganore Winery.

“The experience of the music program at South Carroll allows students to lean a skill and gain friendships that will last a lifetime,” stated Foran. “We appreciate Linganore Winecellars for providing the venue and hope many come out to enjoy the Winery after taking a 5K stroll through the property.”

The participants can pick the group they would like to be part of. There are the “5K runners,” “Fun runners,” and the “Virtual runners.”

The “5K runners” will receive a T-shirt, wine glass, two free tastings and awards. The “Fun runners” will receive a T-shirt and two free tastings.

The “Virtual runners” are those who can not make it to the event and would like to make their donation online.

The cost to be a 5K and Virtual Runner is $35 and $10 for the Fun Runner.

Only people over 21 years old are welcome to the event. The race starts at 9 a.m. and the check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.

To register, make your donations, and to learn more about the program, visit www.cavmusic.com/linganore-5k. For information, you may contact Rita Misra at her email, misraspaurs@gmail.com.

The Linganore Winery & Vineyard is located at 13601 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy.

Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.