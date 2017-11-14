South Carroll: Mount Airy Kiwanis Club to hold pancake breakfast

Come and join the Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy on Saturday, Nov. 18, when they will be serving delicious pancakes and at the same time, raising funds for a good cause.

This is an all-you-can-eat breakfast and throughout the event, they will be serving regular, chocolate chip, and blueberry pancakes. Also, people can order their eggs however they like them.

There will also be Wagner Meats sausage, and beverages. Additionally, Santa Claus will be visiting from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., therefore, everyone is more than welcome to bring their cameras to take pictures.

All of the proceeds that the Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy collects at the breakfast, will benefit local community projects.

In addition, people can bring a canned or boxed food items to donate to the Mount Airy Net Food Pantry.

The event starts at 6 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m. Admission to this event is $8 for adults, and $4 for children ages 6 to 12. Children ages 5 and under are free.

For more information, you may contact Angie Moore, Pancake breakfast chairperson, at 240-394-2546 or angiebmoore@comcast.net.

This event will be hosted at the Good Shepherd Hall in the Calvary United Methodist Church. The church is located at 403 South Main Street, Mount Airy.

Calvary Lutheran Christmas Market set for Nov. 17

Calvary Lutheran Church brings to you another year of Calvary Lutheran Christmas Market, giving people the opportunity to shop, eat, and have lots of fun on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Throughout the event, they will be selling baked goods, jams, and jellies, cheese balls, and their white elephant room will be available for all of the attendees.

Courtesy Photo Calvary Lutheran Church presents the Calvary Lutheran Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 17. Calvary Lutheran Church presents the Calvary Lutheran Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 17. (Courtesy Photo)

Also, local vendors will be selling gifts and crafts and the church will be hosting a silent auction with unique items.

Starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m., the church will be serving their famous crab cake for dinner.

Also, during the event, Santa Claus will be visiting the market from 4 to 7:30 p.m. People are more than welcome to bring their cameras to take pictures.

The market will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and they will be offering lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, you may contact the church at 410-489-5280 or visit their website, www.calvarylutheranmd.net.

Calvary Lutheran Church is located on Old Frederick Rd, at the Woodbine exit off I-70.

Fire Safety and Prevention Open House at Winfield VFD

This Sunday, Nov. 12, starting at 12 p.m., the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Safety and Prevention Open House.

Throughout the event, the attendees will have the opportunity to learn about smoke alarms and the fire department will be addressing many safety tips that could save lives.

Also, they will be showcasing fire equipment and doing various demonstrations.

This event will be hosted with the help of various organizations in Carroll County and throughout the state.

The fire department will also be serving hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drinks, and Santa Clause will show up at noon to spend some time with the kids.

This event ends at 3 p.m. For more information, you may contact 410-795-1333 extension 336 or visit the fire department’s website, www.winfieldvfd.org.

The fire department is located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville.

Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.