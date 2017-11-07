South Carroll: Taylorsville UMC hosts 25th annual Christmas Bazaar

The Taylorsville United Methodist Church will be celebrating 25 years of its Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 11 with homemade gift items and more for everyone in the community.

According to Anna Grimes, one of the coordinators of this event, throughout the bazaar, they will be offering fried oyster platters and ham platters with sides. They will also have chicken tenders, hot dogs, soup, and sandwiches.

Also, she stated that the attendees will be able to enjoy delicious homemade pies. There will also be a little surprise for kids with the appearance of Santa Claus, who will be there to greet the children at the Train Garden.

The attendees will have the opportunity to purchase crafts and homemade gift items.

Grimes stated that this year, they will be offering upcycled crafts.

She emphasized that there will also be a Santa’s Re-gifting Area, bake table, a silent auction, woodworking demonstrations and hayrides.

Grimes believes people should attend this bazaar to get into the Christmas spirit and purchase some early Christmas gifts. This is also an opportunity for people to eat and buy delicious food and to meet their neighbors and friends at their local church.

The bazaar starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

For more information, you may contact the church at 410-875-4101.

The Taylorsville United Methodist Church is located at 4356 Ridge Road

Party at monthly Sunday Social Dance

The Sunday Social Dance is celebrated the second Sunday of each month and the next dance will be on Nov. 12 at the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall.

Lisa Martin, one of the coordinators of this event, stated in an email interview, that they have been hosting the dances since January.

Martin said that this is a great time to catch up with old friends and meet new people.

Throughout the event, they will offer refreshments and there will be a hardwood dance floor for the dancers.

Also, there will be a DJ and the attendees are more than welcome to request their favorite songs.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. and the admission is $10.

This event is brought to you by the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Ladies Auxiliary.

Also, if the snow emergency plan is in effect by 12 noon, the dance will be cancelled.

For more information, you may contact The Winfield Ladies Aux at 410-591-5255.

The event will take place at the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall located at 1320 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.

Turkey and Fried Oyster Dinner for the community

Howard Chapel-Ridgeville UMChurch invites the community to their annual Turkey and Fried Oyster Dinner on Nov. 11.

The dinner starts at 1 p.m. and they will be serving a family-style dinner with their traditional Bake Table.

According to Ad Chairman B.J. Dixon, they will be serving fried oysters, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy. They will also offer string beans, stewed tomatoes, cole slaw, and rolls. They will have iced tea and coffee for drinks.

“We welcome all for good food,” stated Dixon, in an email interview. “This is a fundraiser to support missions of our church.”

The dinner ends at 5 p.m. and the admission is adults $18; children from 6 to12 years old $8; and carryout is $19.

For more information, you may contact the church at 301-829-2391.

Howard Chapel-Ridgeville UMChurch is located at1970 Long Corner Road, Mt. Airy, MD. The church is handicapped accessible.

Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.