South Carroll: 25th Annual Holly Mart presented by Ebenezer UMC

This Nov. 11 get ready for the annual Holly Mart Christmas Bazaar hosted by Ebenezer United Methodist Church. This year they moved to the Winfield Fire Hall due to the construction of a new Food Pantry building, social hall, and more at the church.

According to Ellie Baublitz, the communications chair at the church, the new constructions will include a new kitchen, bathrooms, offices and Sunday school classrooms.

“We decided to go to the Winfield Fire Hall because of its close proximity to the church, sufficient size and larger kitchen for food services, good parking, as well as main road location,” stated Baublitz in an email interview.

At this year’s event, Baublitz said they will be offering church crafts, birdfeeders, four flavors of cheeseballs, baked goods, chocolates, sweet treats, and jar recipes.

She also stated that the vendors and home-based businesses will offer a variety of holiday and home décor items, from wreaths to wood working, hand-sewn, knitted items, and metal art work.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to buy fragrances, jewelry, and cosmetics. People can also enjoy the flavorful Girl Scout cookies and the Charlene Farm products.

Baublitz stated that the Ebenezer’s CAMP HOPE ministry will have a table and many vendors will be offering crafts and gifts. Attendees will also be part of a silent auction and will have the opportunity to win valuable prizes.

She also stated that the attendees will be able to enjoy amazing prepared foods, such as homemade soups, including chicken noodle, vegetable beef, bean, potato, Maryland crab, and cream of crab. They will also have sandwiches, pies and hot and cold drinks.

Baublitz encourages everyone in the community to attend this event because it is coordinated and all of the food is made by the church members.

“It's a long-time holiday tradition that draws several hundred people for a few hours of shopping for Christmas gifts and decorations, delicious food, holiday music, and Christian fellowship,” stated Baublitz. “Ours is a very friendly, community- and family-oriented church where everyone is made to feel welcome.”

This event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The Winfield Fire Hall is located at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road.

For more information, contact the church at 410-795-6136 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. You can also email them at eumcwinfield@gmail.com; or visit their website, www.ebenezerumchurch.org.

Turkey, Ham & Oyster Dinner at the Mount Airy fire company

This November 5 come prepared to eat a delicious meal at the Turkey, Ham & Oyster Dinner celebrated at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company.

The purpose of this dinner is to raise funds for the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company.

In addition to Turkey, Ham and fried Oysters, they will be offering stuffing, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, hot apples and dessert. They also have coffee, tea, and a bake table featuring desserts for sale.

The event begins 11:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. or until oysters are gone. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6 to12 and kids 5 and under are free.

For more information, you may contact the publicity chairman for the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company, Dave Glenn, at 301-829-0100 ext. 352 or via email at dglenn@mavfc.org.

The dinner will be hosted at Reception Hall located in fire department at 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy (Md. 27 & Twin Arch Rd).

