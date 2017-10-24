South Carroll: Trunk or Treat in Mount Airy set for Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat comes back to Mount Airy for the second time on Sunday, Oct. 29 with great activities and other surprises.

This Halloween event will be hosted at the Calvary United Methodist Church's parking lot where they will be showcasing decorated car trunks that people can visit to collect candy.

According to Vicki Kretschmer, one of the coordinators of this event, this is the second time the Trunk or Treat event has been celebrated in Mount Airy. The last time they hosted it was in 2011.

Kretschmer, in an email interview, emphasized that this is a family-friendly event and that they will have new surprises this year.

She said that the Mt. Airy Fire Department will decorate one of their firefighter’s trucks for the attendees to visit.

“There may be more surprises; you can never tell!,” stated Kretschmer. “Trunk or Treat is an opportunity for families and children to enjoy time together and for the kids to ‘trunk’ or treat in a safe environment.”

Kretschmer is excited to say that this is the perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon with face painting and other activities, including a family photo booth and games.

During this event, the attendees will receive a free treat bag to collect their candy. Also, they will be providing hot dogs and cider.

Also, Kretschmer stated that this event gives them a chance to help people in need such as those affected by the hurricanes. Throughout the event, they will be accepting donations for hurricane relief through UMCOR, which is the United Methodist Committee On Relief.

Admission to this event is free and it is targeted to children in preschool through 5th grade. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Calvary United Methodist Church is located at 403 South Main Street in Mount Airy.

For more information, contact Kretschmer via email at vickik.calvary@gmail.com.

Healthy Smoothies 101 at the Mount Airy Library branch

On Nov. 2, come to the Mount Airy branch of the Carroll County Public Library to learn new recipes to make quick and easy Healthy Smoothies.

A representative from Superfoods on Main Street will be hosting a presentation on healthy smoothies that people can make and take anywhere. The attendees will learn new recipes that are tasty and healthy at the same time.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. and it is targeted to adults.

The Mount Airy library is located at 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy.

For more information about this and other programs, call them at 410-386-4488.

Relay For Life of Carroll at Sykesville Craft Beer Festival

Come and support the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Carroll County, this Nov. 4 at the Sykesville Craft Beer Festival, where they will be collecting donations for their Relay event to be held on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 at Carroll Community College.

According to Mark Hayas, an active member of the Relay, this is the second year, the American Cancer Society is participating in the beer festival.

He also stated, in an email interview, that there will be seven people pouring beer for five different microbreweries at the festival.

Hayas also emphasized that you can identify those representatives because they will be wearing Relay gear and throughout the event, they will be providing information about the American Cancer Society and they will have a tip jar next to them for donations.

Also, the representatives will be at the beer festival from noon until 5 p.m.

The Sykesville Craft Beer Festival will be celebrated in Downtown Sykesville.

For more information about this and other events that the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Carroll County will be hosting throughout the year, contact Hayas via email at fish4cats@hotmail.com.

Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.