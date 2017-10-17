South Carroll: Mount Airy Garden Club celebrates Blue Star Marker program

Join the first Blue Star marker in Carroll County, The Mount Airy Blue Star Marker, for their Mount Airy Garden Club Blue Star Memorial Dedication on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Blue Star tradition began in WWI after people started putting Blue Star service banners in the window of their home when a loved one was proudly serving in the United States armed forces.

Since then, the National Garden Clubs, Inc., Blue Star Memorial Program has been honoring those who serve or served in the U.S. armed services.

The program began in 1944 with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs as a living memorial to Veterans of World War II.

This program continued its path throughout the United States. In 1945, the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted this program and began a Blue Star Highway system that covers thousand of miles across the Continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii.

The National Council of State Garden Clubs placed a large metal Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker at appropriate locations along the way. There are currently 30 Stars in Maryland and the Mount Airy one is the first in Carroll County.

The Mount Airy Garden Club is grateful for all of the help and support building the garden to the Pine Grove Chapel Board of Trustees. Also, the “Irwin Stone Company” donated their services in mounting the Blue Star plaque. In addition, Larry Trail and Danny Keller from “Larry Trail Masonry” in Frederick donated their services to place the 600 pound stone in the garden.

The dedication begins at 11 a.m. and it is open to the public.

The ceremony will be hosted at the Historic Pine Grove Chapel and Cemetery located at 805 South Main Street, Mount Airy.

For more information, you may email, Ashley Conlon at ashleyconlon345@gmail.com.

Brooks Williams to play Baldwin’s Station

Come to Baldwin’s Station to enjoy songwriter and guitarist Brooks Williams on Oct. 26.

Williams is originally from Statesboro, Georgia and was nominated to the Spiral Earth Awards in 2014 for the“Male Vocal Nominee!” category, and also, ranked as one of the Top 100 Acoustic Guitarists.

He sings a combination of blues and Americana and he has been in the music business for over 25 years showcasing his talent in stages worldwide and has produced 20 CDs.

To learn more about Brooks Williams, you may visit his website, www.brookswilliams.com.

Admission to this event is $20. The concert begins at 8 p.m., but attendees are welcome to come to the restaurant at 6:30 p.m. for dinner.

For more information about this and other events and tickets, you may contact Joyce R. Sica at the email, uptownconcerts@gmail.com or by phone 410-922-5210.

You can also contact the Baldwin’s Station to purchase tickets at 410-795-1041. You may also visit the Uptown Concerts’s website, www.uptownconcerts.com.

Baldwin’s Station is located at 7618 Main St. in historic Sykesville.

Calvary Lutheran celebrating the Reformation

Calvary Lutheran Church and Lutheran churches around the world celebrate Reformation with different activities throughout the last months of the year.

This year, it’s the Reformation Anniversary for the Lutheran Churches.

According to the Lutheran Reformation’s website, “the task of reformation never ends, for every person, in every generation, needs to hear the good news of their Savior from sin and eternal death.”

The celebrations at the Calvary Lutheran Church will begin Oct. 29 with Reformation Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

The church also invites the community to Zion Lutheran Church in Baltimore where they will be hosting a Reformation Festival on Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. This church offers worship in German.

Throughout the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the times of Martin Luther by learning about crafts of the time, dressing up in clothing from that time period, hearing about medicine of the era, playing children's games, and more. There will also be a medieval time market with items for sale.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend any of these events and admission is free.

For information about this and other activities at the church, you may visit www.calvarylutheranmd.net or call the church at 410-489-5280.

Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Mount Airy.

Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.