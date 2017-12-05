North Carroll: Annual Holiday Train Garden at Manchester fire company running through Jan. 7

Looking for something to do with the kids? Why not take them to the fourth annual Holiday Train Garden at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department?

The train display will be open every Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., from now until Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

The fire department is located at 3209 Main St., Manchester. For information, visit www.manchestervfd.org.

NESAP news

NESAP is selling Community Discount Cards that are good for 2018. The cards are only $5 each and provide discounts for local businesses such as Outlaw BBQ, Bertucco’s Bakery, Dutch Corner, Fortune Inn, Genova’s to Go, J&Ps, Pizza Hut and more.

To get more information or to purchase a card, visit NESAP at 1046 S. Carroll St., Hampstead. You may also call for information, 410-374-9099.

Breakfast with Santa

Join the Lineboro Fire Department for Breakfast with Santa beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The cost is $8 for adults; children ages 4 to 10 are $5 each, and children 3 and younger are free. The menu will include creamed chip beef, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple, French toast, hot chocolate, orange juice and chocolate milk.

The fire department is located at 4224 Main St., Lineboro.

Artists guild in Hampstead

The Hampstead Town Hall will feature artwork from two members of the Carroll County Artists Guild, now through Jan. 2, 2018.

Local artists Donna Yarish and Judy MaGladry will have their artwork on display for all to see, including a variety of oil, acrylic and watercolor pieces. The art reflects their experiences in Carroll County and beyond, according to a press release.

The artwork may be viewed from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free.

The Carroll County Artists Guild is a non-profit arts organization for adult artists and those interested in art. The Town Hall is located at 1034 S. Carroll St., Hampstead.

Got News?

Though this time of year seems to fly by, holiday and family gatherings taking up our free time, church bazaars, and so much more, my email is empty! I am looking for your organizations news to fill this column — share your news of upcoming events, special recognitions and so much more with others in the community. If you’re not sure it’s something I can use, please feel free to call or email me and ask – I’d be happy to point you in the right direction.

Reminders

Santa-Manchester: Dec. 8, Crossroads Overlook neighborhood, Whispering Valley & Hallie Hills; Dec. 9, Manchester Farms neighborhoods, Charmil Drive & Mindi Drive; Dec. 10, Oakmont Green area, Boone Drive, Miller’s Station Road, Park Avenue, Crown Circle, Coachman Drive, and in town; Dec. 15, Mt. Ventus Road, Deep Run Road, Lake Drive, Oriole Court, Grand Valley, Band Hall Hill, and Ebbvale Road; Dec. 16 & Dec. 17; rain dates.

Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.