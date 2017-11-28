North Carroll: A red, white and blue tree lighting; Santa set to make appearance

The Hampstead American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200, in conjunction with the Town of Hampstead, will help celebrate the lighting of the town’s Christmas Display this weekend. Stacey Nash, a member of the auxiliary since 2011, said the center tree behind the War Memorial will be lit with red, white and blue lights.

There will be additional lighted trees and Christmas figures during the ceremony. The patriotic lights are part of a fundraiser for the auxiliary. Anyone can purchase a light, for $5, in honor of someone or in memory of a loved one. Cards can also be mailed, if desired, to let someone know that a light was purchased in their honor.

Auxiliary members will attend the event if you’re interested in purchasing a light and there are forms at the American Legion Post 200 to fill out.

The tree lighting will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, with Santa arriving and entertainment.

The Legion is located at 4600 Legion Lane, Hampstead. For information or to purchase a light, call Stacey at 443-744-1184 or email staceynash1@gmail.com.

Business collecting toys

Hampstead Pre-Owned is collecting toys for the Toys for Tots campaign, through Dec. 5.

There is a donation box in their showroom for those wanting to donate new, unwrapped toys. Their hours are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the weekends.

The dealership is located at 1111 S. Main St., Hampstead. For information, call 410-239-8765.

Red Cross blood drive

A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1:30 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

For more information on signing up and how to use the Red Cross Rapid Pass, visit www.stmarkshampstead.com.

The church is located at 1373 N. Main St., Hampstead.

Vision screening for kids

The Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club is partnering with the North Carroll branch of the Carroll County Public Library to present free child vision screening from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Lions will scan for myopia (nearsightedness), astigmatism (blurred vision), strabismus (eye misalignment), anisocoria (unequal refractive power), hyperopia (farsightedness), and anisometropia (unequal refractive power).

The screening will be held at the library, in conjunction with story time. The library is located at 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead. For information, call 410-386-4480.

Program at Wesley UMC

A special service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hampstead.

The Blue Christmas service is aimed to help those who may have difficulty dealing with Christmas this year and will be delivered by the Rev. Amy Lewis-Rill, and accompanied by Stephanie Halley, youth coordinator and contemporary worship director.

It is open to anyone. The church is located at 3239 Carrollton Road. For information, call the church at 410-374-4027.

Santa visits Manchester

Santa will be vising neighborhoods in Manchester on a fire truck to say hello to all the children.

On Dec. 8 he will be in the Crossroads Overlook neighborhood, Whispering Valley and Hallie Hills. On Sat., Dec. 9, he will venture to the Manchester Farms neighborhoods, Charmil Drive and Mindi Drive.

For those that live in the Oakmont Green area, Boone Drive, Miller’s Station Road, Park Avenue, Crown Circle, Coachman Drive, and in town, he will be cruising by Sunday, Dec. 10.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the truck will take him to Mt. Ventus Road, Deep Run Road, Lake Drive, Oriole Court, Grand Valley, Band Hall Hill, and Ebbvale Road. Please note that Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, are to be announced and/or rain dates.

Annual holiday drive

The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department and the Tree of Friends Foundation are hosting their 13th annual holiday drive. The drive will help local children from the Manchester, Lineboro and Hampstead areas; those from Ebb Valley and Manchester elementary schools, or North Carroll Middle School.

Six “Giving Trees” are located throughout Manchester and are decorated with ornaments containing a local children’s gender, age, and an item they need. If you’d like to participate, take an ornament, purchase the item, and return the unwrapped gift, with the ornament, to the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, located at 3209 Main St., Manchester, by Dec. 15.

The trees are set up at Brother’s Pizza, MJ’s Café and Baking Company, Dutch Corner, BB&T in Manchester, MVFD, or the Tree of Friends Foundation, now through Dec. 13.

Additional information is available at www.manchestervfd.org or www.treeoffriends.org.

Reminders

Hampstead Farmers Market Annual Christmas Market: Dec. 1, 4-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1205 N. Main St., Hampstead. Information: hampsteadfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 443-821-1339.

Craft Show: Dec. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 3250 Charmil Drive, Manchester. Information: 410-374-9306 or office@gbcnc.com.

Sportsman Bingo: Dec. 2, doors open 4:30 p.m., dinner 5:30 p.m., games 7 p.m., Lineboro Volunteer Fire Dept., 4224 Main St., Lineboro. $40 per person includes dinner and games. Tickets/information: Joe Lankford, 410-977-4735.

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 2, 8 a.m.-noon, Manchester Volunteer Fire Company activities building, 3297 York St., Manchester. $8/adults, $5/4-10 & free/3 and younger. Information: 410-239-2286 or info@manchestervfd.org.

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 2, 8 a.m., Upperco Volunteer Fire Company, 5415 Arcadia Ave., Upperco. Admission: donation. Information: 410-887-1576 or info@uppercovfd.org.

Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.