North Carroll: Craft event at NC branch of Carroll County Public Library

There is a lot going on within the community as everyone prepares for the holiday season. If you’re an adult looking for something crafty to do, and maybe some adult time?The North Carroll branch of the Carroll County Public Library is offering a Punch Needle Holiday Ornament class at 10 a.m. and another session at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

The class is for adults only and teaches a craft that was brought to the United States by Russian immigrants in the 1800s.

Diane O’Connell, an experienced rug hooker and punch needle teacher, will walk attendees through different techniques to make a small holiday feather tree ornament. All materials for the class will be provided. The two-hour class has limited openings. All those wanting to attend must register for either class.

The library is located at 2255 Hanover Pike. For information, visit www.library.carr.org.

Spring Garden collects food

Spring Garden Elementary School is collecting food to benefit the North East Social Action Program (NESAP) in Hampstead. The food will be collected in the front lobby of the school. They are looking for items such as beef stew, canned pasta and canned meat, pasta, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, canned peas/green beans/carrots, sweet potatoes, canned fruit, applesauce, brownie mix, cake mix, icing, flavored rice and noodle side dishes, plain rice, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, Hamburger Helper, large boxes of instant potatoes, juice and soup.

Donations are being accepted now through Nov. 17. The school is located at 700 Boxwood Drive, Hampstead.

Coon Club dancing

The Hampstead Coon Club welcomes Bobby & the Believers on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Ever Rise on Wednesday, Nov. 22, for their Thanksgiving Eve Dance.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and are open to the entire public, for those at least 21 years old. The Club is located at 2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead. For information, visit www.coonclub.org.

Holiday Bazaar

Join the community for the fourth annual Lineboro Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Lineboro Fire Hall.

There will be crafters, vendors, food and baked goods available for purchase. Santa will be visiting for photos and a Santa Shop will also be there. The event is sponsored by the Lineboro 4-H Club. The fire hall is located at 4224 E. Main St., Lineboro.

For information, contact Audrey, 443-375-6951 or Marci, 410-259-4975.

Annual Christmas Market

The Hampstead Farmers Market will be hosting their fifth annual Christmas Market from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

The event will be held at St. John’s United Methodist Church and is sponsored by the Hampstead Train Station. “The Christmas Market is a popular event that allows some of our vendors an opportunity to showcase their creations, and it’s also popular with visitors who like to shop local and are looking for great one-of-a-kind holiday gifts,” said Marlene Duff, market manager, in a press release.

Friday night the event will be held in conjunction with the Town of Hampstead’s Christmas tree lighting event; and will feature baked goods, homemade soap products, jewelry, olives, candied nuts, and much more. The Hampstead Train Station will be offering a raffle for a train set both dates. In addition, the Hampstead Police Department will hold a silent auction Friday evening and the church will be offering food for sale.

The church is located at 1205 N. Main St., Hampstead. For additional information, email hampsteadfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 443-821-1339.

Reminders

Theater at Manchester Valley: Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, Manchester Valley High School, 3300 Maple Grove Road, Manchester. $8 per night/available online, manval.booktix.com or at box office on show nights. Info.: Bobbi Vinson, 410-386-1673.

Pig Roast & Silent Auction: Nov. 18, 6-10 p.m., Arcadia Volunteer Fire Company, Carnival Avenue, Upperco. $15/advance; $20/door. Tickets/information: Donna, 410-967-7748; Della, 410-848-0777.

Benefit Coffeehouse: Nov. 18, St. Paul’s Independent Church, 5010 St. Paul’s Road, Millers. Starts 6 p.m. Live music/light fare. Free admission/freewill donations accepted. Information: 410-374-1875.

Winter Fest: Nov. 18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 19, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Manchester Activities Building, 3297 York St., Manchester. Free admission. Santa, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. Information: 410-239-8881.

Surviving the Holidays: Nov. 19, 12:15-1:15 p.m., Wesley UMC, 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead. Support group type event; through GriefShare. Information: 410-848-1121.

