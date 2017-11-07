North Carroll: Lineboro fire company to hold auction, Nov. 11

The Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Auction of Consignments and Donations on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until approximately 6 p.m. They will start with outside items such as building supplies, garden equipment and more; followed by inside consignments at noon, followed by the sale of donated furniture, and then any remaining donations will be sold after the furniture.

If you’re interested in consigning, items will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10, or by appointment. Donations may be dropped off at the back building, but they request saleable items only, no televisions. All proceeds and commissions will benefit LVFD.

The auction will be held in the fire hall, located at 4224 Main St., Lineboro. For information, you may visit www.lineborovfd.org or www.auctionzip.com No. 17457; or call 443-375-2115 or 410-984-0569.

Benefit Coffeehouse

This time of year, people take time out from their hectic schedules to reconnect with family and friends, to reflect on life and what is most important.

Why not help a great cause while enjoying quality time with others in the community? St. Paul’s Independent Church will host a Coffeehouse for a Cause benefit on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature live music and light fare will be featured.

Entertainment will be by groups and individuals performing a variety of musical genres, including bluegrass, Dixieland, contemporary Christian, oldies, and more, according to a press release.

Barbecue sandwiches, tacos in a bag, hot dogs, snacks, and desserts will be available, along with hot and cold beverages. Seating will be at candlelit tables decorated for autumn.

Admission and refreshments are free, however, freewill donations for The Blessings Building in Manchester are encouraged.

Some of the donations that are needed include shampoo, bath soap, toothpaste, toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, dish soap, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, and trash bags. Cash donations will also be accepted for The Blessings Building, an outreach ministry of New Hope Fellowship Church of Westminster.

This coffeehouse is presented with support from Thrivent Financial, and all event proceeds will go to The Blessings Building.

The church is located at 5010 St. Paul’s Road, Millers. For more information, call St. Paul’s Independent Church at 410-374-1875.

Winter Fest to be held

St. Bartholomew Catholic Church will host its Annual Christmas Winter Fest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

The free event will feature breakfast and lunch items available for purchase, handmade items, crafts, jewelry and much more also on sale. In addition, a silent auction will be held that ends at noon Nov. 19.

Bring the kids out Saturday to see special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrive on a fire truck at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. There will also be games for the children to participate in.

The event will be held at the Manchester Activities Building, located at 3297 York St., Manchester. For information, call 410-239-8881.

Surviving the Holidays

During this time of year, we tend to reflect more on life than any other time. This includes the happy times and those that caused heart ache.

A Surviving the Holidays program will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hampstead.

For those who would like to attend, lunch will be provided in the Fellowship Hall from 12:15 until 1:15 p.m., followed by a 40-minute video. The event is free, though donations are accepted.

The video is provided through GriefShare, a worldwide grief support group, which the church is a part of. Wesley UMC offers two 13-week GriefShare seminars throughout the year. The current session is running through Dec. 12, every Tuesday evening. The next session will be held Feb. 20, 2018 through May 15, 2018.

The church is located at 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead. For information, call 410-848-1121.

Got news?

Be sure to send me all your news regarding upcoming events and happenings in the North Carroll area — whether it’s for a Boy Scout fundraiser, a school event open to the community, a church hosting a holiday meal, or a nonprofit collecting for those in need during the holidays. Take the opportunity to reach more residents in the area by submitting your news to me. Feel free to email or call me if you have any questions.

Reminders

Theater at Manchester Valley: Nov. 10, 11, 17 & 18, MVHS, 3300 Maple Grove Road, Manchester. $8 per night/available online, manval.booktix.com or at box office on show nights. Info.: Bobbi Vinson, 410-386-1673.

Wesley UMC supper: Nov. 11, noon-5 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead. $23/ages 13 and older; $8/ages 5-12; free/younger than 5; carry outs/$23. Info.: 410-218-9303.

NESAP Christmas Sale: Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Upperco (Arcadia) Volunteer Fire Dept., Activities Bldg., 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Information: www.nesapinc.org/410-374-9099.

Painting Fundraiser: Nov. 12, 2-5 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 3229 York St., Manchester. $40/person. Register: http://www.tutoringart.com/calendar-of-events; or mail name, email & phone number to Tutoring Art, P.O. Box 109, Sykesville, MD 21784, with checks made payable to Tutoring Art/Vivian Davis.

Pig Roast & Silent Auction: Nov. 18, 6-10 p.m., Arcadia Volunteer Fire Company, Carnival Avenue, Upperco. $15/advance; $20/door. Tickets/information: Donna, 410-967-7748; Della, 410-848-0777.Community Craft Show: Dec. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Bible Church of North Carroll, 3250 Charmil Drive, Manchester. Info.: 410-374-9306 or email office@gbcnc.com.

Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.