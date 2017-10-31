North Carroll: Candy Buy Back night to benefit Operation Gratitude

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Premier Dental Care, out of Manchester, and local vendors will host a Halloween Candy Buy Back and Family Fun Night event, beginning at 6 p.m.

During this event there will be food, entertainment, and raffles. Kids can wear their costumes to the event, where they can receive vouchers for local vendors, and other surprises, in exchange for wrapped Halloween candy.

The raffles, and the candy collected, benefits Operation Gratitude, which sends care packages to deployed troops and their families.

The free event will be held at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department activities building, 3297 York St., Manchester. For information, call 410-374-4882.

Theater at Manchester Valley

The Manchester Valley High School Maverick Theater will be presenting the 2017-2018 Senior Directed One Acts on Nov. 10, 11, 17 and 18.

The acts feature four directors, presenting their Festival style, according to a press release. “The Absolute Most Cliched Elevator Play in the History of the Entire Universe” and “Fat Pig” will be presented Nov. 10 and 17. On Nov. 11 and 18, attendees can view “The Door” and “The Outsiders.”

Tickets are $8 per night and are available online at manval.booktix.com or at the box office on show nights. There is warning that the shows contain “mature situations and mild language, and therefore, are not recommended for younger audiences,” according to a press release.

The school is located at 3300 Maple Grove Road, Manchester. For information, call Bobbi Vinson at 410-386-1673.

Wesley UMC supper

Bring your appetite to Wesley United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 11, as they host their Fried Oyster and Baked Ham Supper from noon to 5 p.m.

The menu consists of fried oysters, baked ham, corn, green beans, homemade cole slaw and potato salad, applesauce, rolls, dessert and beverages. The cost is $23 for ages 13 and older; $8 for ages 5 to 12; and free for those younger than 5; and carry outs are $23.

Reservations are accepted, and the church is mobility-challenged accessible. There will also be a baked goods table and Christmas Crafts Table.

The church is located at 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead. For information, call 410-218-9303.

NESAP Christmas Sale

NESAP will host its annual Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Upperco (Arcadia) Volunteer Fire Department, in the activities building.

There will be Christmas gifts, decorations, book, housewares and more. A new feature this year is that Christmas décor will also be for sale at the Thrift Store, located at 1046 S. Carroll St., Hampstead. Proceeds from the event will help others enjoy the holidays through NESAP’s Holiday Assistance Program.

The activities building is located at 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. For information, visit www.nesapinc.org or call 410-374-9099.

Painting Fundraiser

A Painting Fundraiser will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 at Trinity United Church of Christ.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s restoration project. The cost is $40 per person with advance payment and includes materials, food and beverages. The winter themed painting that will be created is called “Dressed for Town.” There will also be a raffle to win a cable bangle with diamonds.

To register online, visit http://www.tutoringart.com/calendar-of-events; or mail your name, email and phone number to Tutoring Art, P.O. Box 109, Sykesville, MD 21784, with checks made payable to Tutoring Art/Vivian Davis. The church is located at 3229 York St., Manchester.

Vendors sought

The fourth annual Lineboro Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 25 at the fire hall. This event is sponsored by the Lineboro 4-H Club.

They are currently seeking vendors for the event. The cost is $25 each if you bring your own table; or $30 each if they provide the table. They are not seeking flea market type vendors.

For more information, contact Audrey at 443-375-6951, audreywa7@comcast.net; or Marci, 410-259-4975, jboerner4@hotmail.com. The hall is located at 4224 E. Main St., Lineboro.

Reminders

Friday Fish Fry: Nov. 3, 5-7 p.m., Manchester Activities Building, 3297 York St., Manchester. $10/adults; $5/ages 6-12; free/5 and younger. Carry outs available. Info.: Jane Dotson, 410-596-0182.

Pig Roast & Silent Auction: Nov. 18, 6-10 p.m., Arcadia Volunteer Fire Company, Carnival Avenue, Upperco. $15/advance; $20/door. Tickets/information: Donna Armacost, 410-967-7748 or Della Dell, 410-848-0777.

Community Craft Show: Dec. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Bible Church of North Carroll, 3250 Charmil Drive, Manchester. Info.: 410-374-9306 or email office@gbcnc.com.

Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.