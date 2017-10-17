North Carroll: Event scheduled to help offset medical costs

The Jacob Armacost Foundation is hosting a Pig Roast and Silent Auction from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Arcadia Volunteer Fire Company.

Armacost suffered a near-drowning accident at the tender age of 16 months in June 1997. Unfortunately, the accident has left him severely brain damaged.

According to a news release sent by his parents, Doug and Donna Armacost, he has lost the ability to walk, talk and eat, and they aren’t sure how much he even is able to see.

After bringing Jake home, his parents did the best they could to keep him comfortable, but his brain was sending the wrong messages to his body. This made him stiff, and difficult to take care of his needs daily. He had a Baclofen pump surgically inserted into his abdomen. This pumped medicine into his spinal nerves to help deaden the messages from his brain, which helped a lot initially. Approximately three years after the accident, during a follow-up appointment with the rehabilitation team, his parents were told they were doing a great job.

Donna decided to research alternative therapies to help with his progress. During her research, she discovered hyperbaric oxygen, and it helped. He became calmer, alert and started swallowing. He could stop taking most of his medicines and reduce the medication in the internal pump. Combined with this and other therapy, he vocalizes more, and seems to be speaking his own language, enjoys riddles and rhymes, being read to and more.

In addition, he receives a special massage for scoliosis and acupuncture each week. The family took him to the Amen Clinic in Reston, Virginia, and were told that there is a lot of his brain that is working very well.

The family has tried numerous therapies and continue to learn as they go through the processes. Unfortunately, the therapies are expensive and not all are covered by insurance. The Foundation was started by friends and family when the accident happened.

Periodically they hold fundraisers to assist the family with their expenses.

If you’re interested in attending this fundraiser, tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Some of the items that will be included in the silent auction include jewelry, sports memorabilia, home décor, kids toys, holiday decorations, apparel, handmade crafts and so much more. It’s a great opportunity to work on your holiday shopping list.

The event is at the new activities building on Carnival Avenue, Upperco. For tickets/information, call Donna Armacost at 410-967-7748 or Della Dell, 410-848-0777.

Fundraising event at Spring Garden

Spring Garden Elementary is hosting their Color Run on Friday, Oct. 27 to raise funds to support field trips and cultural programs. The registration is from 6 to 6:30 p.m., and the run begins at 6:40 p.m. A DJ will be spinning some awesome tunes, and there will be games and refreshments.

If you’d like to participate, you don’t have to be a student at SGE, just visit http://shop.schoolathon.org/186873 for information and cost information. If you show up the night of the run, the cost is only $10.

The school is located at 700 Boxwood Drive, Hampstead. For information, email springgardenpta@yahoo.com.

Christmas Bazaar/Flea Market

Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

There will be crafts, flea market items and much more. Spaces are available at $12 per space; tables and chairs are provided.

“We’ve been having this event for a long time,” said Vola Osborne, event coordinator, “about 20 years, or more.”

Taking place in two buildings, there will also be light lunch items availbale for purchase.

The church is located at Dover and Pleasant Grove roads, near Boring. For information or to rent a space, call Vola at 410-429-3922 or email pleasantgroveumcmd@gmail.com.

Vendor event

It’s that time — starting your own Christmas wish list and fulfilling those lists of your family and friends. Why not peruse the upcoming Pre-Holiday Vendor Shopping Event to he held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company?

Shoppers/spectators are free to attend and there are at least 20 vendors scheduled to attend. Those vendors include LuLaRoe, The Cocoa Exchange, Tupperware, Jamberry, Young Living and many more.

The fire company is located at 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead. For information, contact Dawn Newman at jicwithdawn@gmail.com.

NESAP News

Mark your calendars now for NESAP’s Annual Christmas Sale at Upperco Volunteer Fire Department, formerly Arcadia VFD, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. More information on this event will appear in a future column.

NESAP is hoping for the community’s assistance with the upcoming holiday food drive. Some regular items that they are either out of, or running low on, are oatmeal, juice drinks, canned meats, canned pasta, applesauce, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce, cake mix, brownies, instant potatoes, toilet paper, paper towels, pudding, Jell-O, frosting, rice and Ramen noodles.

NESAP is located at 1046 S. Carroll St., Hampstead. Drop off times for donations are 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For further information, call Lynn Sheavly at 443-952-0097 or the office at 410-239-6216.

