Hero dogs make life easier, save lives

When Moira Malloy, volunteer events coordinator for Hero Dogs, Inc., tapped her foot, the black lab at her side put a paw on top of her shoe and stared her down. A moment later, when Malloy jiggled her leg nervously, the lab jumped up to tap her leg.

“She’s alerting me,” Malloy said.

A moment later Malloy put her face in her hands — another sign of stress — and the dog, named Ruby, poked her hands.

Ruby is a Hero Dog, trained to alert when signs of tension surface. Ruby’s reaction tells her handler, who may be dealing with panic attacks or anxiety, to be aware. Maybe breathing exercises are needed, or maybe it is time to leave.

About 30 people gathered on Saturday, Sept. 9, to learn about Hero Dogs at a morning program presented at the Finksburg library.

Library associate Judy Wetzel brought the program in.

“One day in February, I was coming into work and I saw this young woman taking a black lab up and down our outside steps,” Wetzel said. “I’m a lab person and I worried that someone was going to leave a dog. But later, when she came in with a vest on I learned she is a puppy-raiser and the dog [Medal of Honor] is in training to be a hero dog.”

Wetzel said she learned more from the web site and from the puppy-raiser, Robin Pole, of Finksburg.

“I come from a military family. I was born at the Naval Academy many years ago, so I am very supportive of the military,” she said.

At the presentation, Malloy — one of only six staff members at the Hero Dogs facility in Laytonsville — said the nonprofit has over 100 volunteers and a mission of improving the quality of life for those who have served our country. They accomplish this by gifting veterans with service dogs.

The program began with a short video produced by CBS news that shared a bit about the dogs and their veterans.

Pole was there with Honor. She said the 1-year-old lab was a 10-week-old puppy when she got her, on her husband’s birthday, Oct. 6, 2016.

“It will be hard to give her up but it is worth it,” Pole said with tears in her eyes. “It is important work.”

Pole said all of the dogs in Phase One training, like Honor, get the same training.

“We teach them house manners and about 80 percent of their commands. She gets exercised daily. We go to training classes once a week at the Hero Dog facility. And we take them to at least three different places a week to socialize them, whether it’s a restaurant, here at the library, to the grocery store, doctor appointments, Home Depot and places like that,” Pole said. “She is exposed to many sounds. She is taught to ignore other dogs. She is not allowed on the furniture. And she picks things up when I drop them.”

When Pole dropped a water bottle, Honor scooped it up.

“This week, she opened the refrigerator and handed me a water. She didn’t even pierce the bottle. She is taught to help with laundry and hands it to me from the dryer. Sometimes she gets impatient because I can’t fold it fast enough. If only I could teach her to fold it,” Pole said, with a laugh. “She gets excited when she hears the buzzer on the dryer.”

Pole said Honor has also learned to push buttons for automatic doors. She demonstrated by holding up an “Easy button” from Staples. Honor leaped into the air and pushed the button with her nose. And when told, “Under,” she crawled under the chair that Pole was sitting in.

Gary King brought four-month-old black lab puppy, Jaz. He’s been working with Jazz for about two months.

“I wanted to contribute and this seemed like a really direct way of doing that,” King said. “It will be hard to give her up, but because I know I am training her for a purpose, I am sort of ready for that. It’s expected.”

King had to leave the program several times when Jaz got excited and barked.

“Puppies are just like children,” Malloy explained.

But Jaz showed his dedication when asked to sit, and then to lay down. When, King put a treat on the floor in front of her and told her to wait, and she did, until he said it was okay.

“Touch is a very important command for them,” King said, holding out his hand. “Touch,” he said, and Jaz pushed her nose into his palm.

At Hero Dogs, candidates ages eight weeks to 16 months are in Phase I training. Then they go to Phase II, working with a trainer at the facility until they are 20 months old. Next, after a veteran’s needs are determined, the dog advances to Team Training with his vet, under the supervision of a Hero Dogs trainer.

Malloy said there is no cost to a veteran a service dog, even though the cost to train a dog is nearly $40,000. Only one out of every three dogs qualifies, but those who don’t are used in other ways, including therapy dogs, ambassador dogs, or facility dogs.

When trainers learned that hero dog, Murphy — a golden retriever — was afraid of shiny floors, they trained him to become a facility dog. Now Murphy works at Brookdale Retirement Home in Westminster with an occupational therapist and a physical therapist, helping Brookdale residents thrive.

Malloy works with a golden retriever named Teddy Roosevelt. When Hero Dogs learned that Teddy suffered from severe allergies, they realized they couldn’t burden a veteran with the costs of his shots and medication. So, he became a traveling therapy dog. Service dogs are dogs are trained to perform specific tasks to assist individuals with disabilities. Therapy dogs are trained to bring comfort to many.

“Therapy dogs cheer people up in hospitals,” Malloy said, noting that happiness aids healing.

During the program, Ruby picked up a leash and a dropped cane and pulled a suitcase across the room.

“She can pull a grocery cart or move a wheelchair as well,” Malloy said.

After the program ended, many participants moved up to pet the dogs and ask questions.

Dean Blankenship, of Westminster, shared why he and his wife, Amanda came.

“We rescue golden retrievers and we thought we might be interested in maybe donating to the program or possibly volunteering, down the road,” he said. “We are used to dealing with goldens.”

Eldersburg resident James Lowery and his two sons, 13-year-old Ben and 11-year-old Jon, were there as well.

“I am a veteran, getting ready to retire this year after 30 years, and I love dogs,” he said. “We have a beagle at home that we rescued. She’s our unofficial therapy dog.”

Carolyn and Mark Cherry of New Windsor wanted to learn more.

“I have PTSD,” Mark Cherry said. “I’ve read their website several times.” He paused before continuing. “I have been living with this for 30-some years, but it’s more difficult for me to deal with now than it has been in the past, for various reasons. It’s very difficult, but I worry if I get a dog, will I be taking it away from somebody else?”

They moved forward to pet the dogs.

“This program has my heart,” Wetzel said. “It’s important.”