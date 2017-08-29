Taneytown Lions Club hosts soggy but fun Family Fun Days

Despite the weather being a little uncooperative, the Taneytown Lions Club hosted another successful Family Fun Days for the kids, Aug. 18 and 19. More than 40 area business supported the event through advertising donations.

Friday night’s schedule included the first-ever Mini Fancy Wheels Parade. Entrants had to decorate something (anything!) but it had to include at least one wheel. All entries were scheduled to parade through Memorial Park to the football field where the midway was set up. Unfortunately, the parade was canceled due to the weather but the judging went on.

The First Place Winner was Nickie Wilson, a student at Taneytown Elementary, who teamed up with her father, Tim, to create a Princess Carriage pulled by a Unicorn. She was all smiles as Ruth Howsden presented her with the first-place trophy. Her dad is already making plans for next year’s entry.

Families enjoyed a variety of midway games including Dime Pitch, Skee Ball, Blinko and Duck Pond. Duck Pond provided a “prize every time you play”, while winners of Dime Pitch receive a piece of glassware.

Friday night’s musical entertainment was provided by the Westminster Municipal Band, which has been entertaining Carroll County since 1893.

Saturday’s activities started with a Treasure Hunt, another first for the event. set up by the basketball courts.

“The Treasure Hunt was very successful,” Ruth Howsden said. “About 50 children participated, and there were many nice comments about if from both parents and children.”

“Hidden Treasures” included gift cards to Baskin Robbins, fast-food restaurants and one big treasure of a $25 gift card to Pizza Hut.

In addition to the many midway games, kids enjoyed real live pony rides and tested their aim at the Dunk Tank.

The barrel train picked kids up at Midway Station and took them for a ride through “Athletic Fields Junction” before returning them to the midway.

Many Lions Club family members helped with the event including one 10 year old grandson who rode on the back of the “gator engine” keeping an eye on the kids as they rode the barrel train to make sure riders were safe.

Saturday’s musical entertainment was provided by Ray Owen. He entertained kids and adults alike and at one point invited the audience on stage to help him with “Chicken Karaoke.”

The night was complete with the variety of foods available, including items from the Lions Club Food Truck, The Cow Ice Cream Truck, and Old Fashioned Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.

The Taneytown Lions Club was organized in 1947, serving the community for nearly 70 years. Among the many areas of focus, the Lions Club supports youth sports programs. For more information on the Taneytown Lions Club visit their website at www.TaneytownLionsClub.com.

For more information on the Westminster Municipal Band, visit their website at http://westminsterband.com/.

For more information on Ray Owen visit his website at rayowenmusic.com.