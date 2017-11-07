Central Carroll: Christmas in the Valley set for Nov. 11 in Pleasant Valley

If you are looking for a fun way to Christmas shop, check out Christmas in the Valley, the annual holiday bazaar held at the Pleasant Valley Fire Company. The event, sponsored by their auxiliary, will be held on Saturday, Nov 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas in the Valley volunteer Kim Thomas said the Holiday Bazaar is a great place to do all your one-stop shopping. Browse through a large and varied array of quality crafts from local vendors. Among them, you’ll find handcrafted jewelry, artwork, woodworking, floral arrangements, needlework, stained glass, pillows, blankets, baby gifts, gift baskets, homemade soaps, wreaths, pottery and more.

“There will be a special guest arriving at 11 a.m. to help ring in the holiday season,” Thomas said. “Santa will visit with children and adults from 11 a.m. til 2 p.m. Bring your camera so you can have your picture taken with him and create more holiday memories.”

The Pleasant Valley Auxiliary is known for their good food, and you’ll have an opportunity to experience that, with lunch available for purchase. Look for homemade soups and sandwiches plus a selection of tasty desserts, including pies, apple dumplings and more.

The auxiliary will also offer their homemade baked goods for sale, so take home a pie or two, a red velvet cake, coconut cake, Buck-Eyes, chocolate and peanut butter fudge or an assortment of homemade cookies. And don’t forget about their popular holiday cheeseballs. They can be eaten right away or frozen. If you are looking for something to take to a holiday party at a later date, you can go straight to your freezer for a yummy cheeseball.

While at the bazaar, stop to see the fire company’s popular train garden. The display has grown over the years, with new additions annually. There are buttons children can push to activate movable features in the Christmas garden including a fire truck that hoses down a house fire and carnival rides at the fair. And this year they will have the Lego Holiday Train Display, by Charm City Lug. Children of all ages will enjoy seeing both displays.

The train garden is free to visit, but donations are accepted to help defray expenses. The garden’s official opening for the year takes place at the Christmas Bazaar. Afterward, it will be open on weekends through the New Year. The website at www.pleasantvalleyfire.org lists additional open dates and hours.

Also available that day, the auxiliary will have their 2018 Lottery Calendars offered for sale. Theses calendars contain all events and happenings at the fire hall. To purchase a calendar contact Debbie Stewart at 410-848-1322, or call the fire company at 410-848-1977 for more information on the bazaar or the holiday train garden.

The fire company is located at 2030 S. Pleasant Valley Road, in the town of Pleasant Valley. If using GPS, it has the Westminster zip code of 21158.

Bee Hive Club Shrimp & Pig Roast

The Carroll County Bee Hive Club will hold a shrimp and pig roast on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Westminster VFW, 519 Poole Road in Westminster.

According to the club’s King Bee Keith Warner, “The Bee Hive club is a fraternal group that meets the first Tuesday of each month at the VFW and is limited to Freemasons residing in Carroll County and benefits local lodges and civic groups in the area.”

The $30 cost of a ticket to this event includes a whole pig roasted on a charcoal pit, spiced steamed shrimp, sauerkraut with pork and hot dogs, mashed potatoes with gravy, stewed apples, bread, rolls, a relish tray, draft beer, wine and soda and cake for dessert. A cash bar will be available, too.

Warmer said everyone has a good time at this annual event and he hopes to see a good turnout.

“Tickets must be purchased in advance,” he said.

Call Warner at 443-291-6688 for tickets or more information.

Anniversary Show

The Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County — with artistic director Margaret Boudreaux and organist Ted Dix — will hold their fall concert, “Here I Sing : Commemorating the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation” on Sunday, Nov 19, at 3 p.m. inside Baker Memorial Chapel on the campus of McDaniel College in Westminster.

This collaborative show, coincides with the 150th anniversary of McDaniel College and will feature multiple groups, including the Washington Cornett and Sackbutt Ensemble, the Frostburg State University Choir, the McDaniel College Choir, Frostburg State University Choir under the direction of McDaniel alumnus, Dr. James Redden (‘99), the Children’s Chorus of Carroll County and the choir of the Westminster United Methodist Church. Members of numerous other local choirs will join in the chorales from the audience.

Few movements have so profoundly shaped the western world as The Reformation, which was sparked 500 years ago when Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the door of the Wittenburg Castle Church and called for reform within the church. The musical commemoration of this event will feature music by Luther himself, J.S. Bach, and Michael Praetorius.

For tickets or more information, visit http://masterworksofcc.org or www.ticketleap.com on the web or call the information line at 410-871-3371. Tickets are also available from any Chorale member or at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main Street, Westminster.

Admission is $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children and all students with proper ID will be admitted free of charge.

Speaker Series

On Wednesday, November 15, the Deer Park United Methodist Church will continue their Speaker Series with “How to Protect your Children from Predators,” to be held at 7 p.m. at the church, 2205 Sykesville Road, in Westminster.

Amanda Costley, Esq. — a child protection specialist — will lead an eye-opening and informative discussion on how to keep your child safe from predators. Costly will also provide practical tips for every parent on how to talk to your kids at an age-appropriate level.

This public is invited to this free event, and free child care will be available as well.

Deer Park United Methodist Church is located at the intersection of Md. 32 & Deer Park Road in Smallwood in the 21157 ZIP code area.

For more information, contact David Bennett at speakerseries@dpumc.net or call the church office at 410-848-2313.

Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. To contact her call 443-293-7811 or email loisszymanski@hotmail.com.