Central Carroll: Santa Claus is coming to town (on a fire truck)

It’s true! Santa Claus really is coming to town! On Thursday, Dec. 14, Santa will visit Westminster area neighborhoods, riding on a shiny red fire truck, compliments of the Westminster volunteer fire company.

Beginning at 6 p.m., you’ll find Santa cruising the neighborhoods, driving the following roads throughout the evening; N. Cranberry Rd.; Logan Drive; Alymer Court; Old Westminster Pike; Sycamore Avenue; Maple Avenue; Spruce Avenue; Willow Avenue; Locust Avenue; Poplar Avenue; Woodside Drive; Glen Drive; Redwood Drive; Meadowcreek Drive; Hidden Stream Drive; Spring Meadow Drive; Wyndtryst Drive; Amherst Lane; and Charingworth Court.

“Santa is always important,” said fire company member, Robert Ruby. “On the years I went, we blew the horn and turned on the siren and raised a ruckus. If there are a bunch of kids out [we] will stop and give out candy canes. You will definitely know [we] are in the neighborhood.”

If the weather is poor Santa’s firetruck visit will be moved to the following night, Dec.15. Keep up with his travel route on the fire company’s Facebook page.

If you’ve missed Santa’s firetruck visit, or if you’d like to see him again, you can attend the Westminster Fire company’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 11 a.m. inside the John Street Quarters section of the firehouse, located at 28 John Street in Westminster.

Look for a full menu of pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, baked apples, coffee, tea, orange juice and milk.

Breakfast coast $8 for adults and $5 for children under age 5.

“When they come to the breakfast they support the fire company and they can have their photo taken with Santa and with an antique piece of fire equipment,” said Ruby.

Photos with Santa will take place from 8 to 11 a.m.

“We have an elf who takes the kids from the breakfast over to the museum. One of our members — who is a photographer — takes great photos, and they will be taken on one of the antique pieces of fire equipment,” Ruby said.

Photos cost $10 for digital pictures, delivered by email, or $15 for a set of 4x6 prints that will be mailed. Add an extra $5 per additional set of mailed prints.

For more information, call 410-848-1800, extension 0 or visit the fire company website at www.westminstervfd.org.

St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Christmas Bazaar

St. Mary’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar at the church in Silver Run on Saturday, Dec.9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outreach committee chairman Jim Crist said he believes the church bazaar has been held annually for more than 20 years now with shoppers returning year after year to purchase unique gifts for those they love.

“We have tea towels, adult bibs, some handmade jewelry, homemade pillows made from tapestry placemats, and other homemade crafts. There’s a lot of Christmas ornaments, and animals made out of pavers — penguins, ladybugs, turtles, snowmen, cows. Some use them for doorstops or they use them for inside or outside decorations. They are sprayed with a protective coating.”

Crist said they always have plenty of baked goods for folks to purchase, too, including trays of cookies, coconut cakes, brownies, homemade fruit cakes, pumpkin rolls, fudge and other sweet goodies.

Crist’s wife Fran oversees the silent auction, always popular at this bazaar.

“We have a lot of themed baskets,” Crist said. “Some silent auctions have one item, but Fran likes to make a group of things and put them in a basket, so they get their money’s worth.”

Crist spoke of the many baskets in the silent auction, including one for those who love to feed the birds, a wine basket, sets of dishes and several baskets for children of different ages. Besides the themed baskets, they also have a handmade quilt in the silent auction.

Lunch will be sold in the kitchen throughout the day and will include chicken corn soup, barbeque, hot dogs with barbeque or plain, plus chips and sodas. Christmas music will play - adding to the festive atmosphere - and visitors can see a slide show on the large screen television with photos from the many activities hosted by the church in 2017.

“People will like all the items we have and they always like our silent auction,” Crist said. “There’s a lot of interaction between the people and everyone is always so friendly. We see the same people coming back year after year.”

Proceeds of the Christmas Bazaar will benefit the Carroll Lutheran School, the Silver Run Community Food Pantry and the many missions of the church.

The church is located at 3978 Littlestown Pike in Silver Run (21158).

For more information call the church at 410-346-7146

Westminster Moose Hosts New Year’s Eve Dinner/ Dance

Now is the time to think about what you will be doing on New Year’s Eve and the Westminster Moose Family Center would like to see you there. The annual New Year's Eve Dinner/Dance will be held on Sunday, Dec. 31, beginning at 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the Super Pot Roast Dinner, served from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A cash bar will open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Then, an open bar will open from 9 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

“Our dance has always been very well attended and we generally sell out,” said Bob Reider, events chairman for the Westminster Moose. “The Super Pot Roast Dinner is always very good and we always get numerous compliments.”

The cost of $40 per person in advance or $45 per person at the door includes dinner and the open bar as well as free snacks throughout the evening and doughnuts, coffee after midnight and party favors.

From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. dance to the music of the Rich and the Roadrunners Band.

“The size of the dance floor makes this dance special,” Reider said. “We have the largest dance floor in the county so there is always plenty of room for dancing, and our tables surround the dance floor. The tables will be decorated with party favors. We have hats and noisemakers at each place setting.”

This event is open to the public. Tickets may be purchased at the Westminster Moose Family Center, 309 Buena Vista Drive in Westminster or by calling 410-857-5821 or 410-848-9725.

