Central Carroll: Numerous holiday events coming to Westminster area

With an Angel Room, photos with Santa, a man cave, North Pole candy and oodles of fudge, St. John Catholic School will hold its indoor Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school.

Bazaar chairperson Teresa Richardson said they have 16 varieties of fudge.

“We also have two rooms of specialty collectible items — some very high-end collectible items. We have the angel room for kids to shop and a Man Cave. The Man Cave has a lot of sports memorabilia, outdoor tools, beer steins, everything a guy can imagine. We put a couple of chairs in there because men sometimes like to go in and sit.”

Richardson said those who attend can have a chicken dinner in the Quick Café, or pizza, hot dogs, cream of crab soup, beverages and more. Then continue to shop.

“We have so many wreaths and over 120 gift baskets,” Richardson said. “Our North Pole Candy has gourmet dipped apples and scrumptious stuff on our baked table. And we have a jingle bell raffle this year with a top prize of $4,000. The drawing is at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $1 each and we have six cash prizes.”

The silent auction has over 100 items, including cords of fire wood, photo portraits, and London Calling — a trunk filled with 101 Dalmatian things. Look for handmade gifts and toys, plus a book room with new and used books, CDs, and DVDs. There are gift baskets, plants, linens and more.

Richardson said sales from several of their baskets, like the pink-themed breast cancer basket, go to charity.

“It’s all about paying it forward,” she said.

The school is at 43 Monroe Street in Westminster. Call 410-848-4744 for more information.

A Sears & Roebuck Christmas at the Farm Museum

Do you remember the thick Sears & Roebuck Catalog? It was our Christmas dream book — full of tantalizing colorful photos of all the things we wished we could have for Christmas. You can bring back those memories by visiting the Carroll County Farm Museum for their Christmas with Sears & Roebuck Holiday Tour.

The farmhouse tour features many items that could have been purchased from Sears & Roebuck.

“There’s a wide variety of items,” said Scott Holniker, Carroll County Farm Museum curator. “Each room has a different entity. The parlor has instruments, clocks and watches in the study. Time-keeping was so important in the 1880s. There are Lionel trains in the case.”

Holniker said the museum is fully decorated for the season, with a Christmas tree in every room.

“They turned out beautifully,” he said of the rooms. “The children’s bedroom has toys and there’s glassware in the dining room. I think [the displays] will have a different impact on everyone who walks through the door. Everyone dogeared something different in the catalog so the memories are different for everyone.”

Visit the Farm Museum from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on any Monday through Thursday from Dec. 1 to Dec. 21 and join in a guided tour on the hour. Self-guided tours are available on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

“We also have a Civil War encampment on Saturday, December 2,” Holniker said. “They will have tree decorating, infantry muster, mail call, a skirmish at 3 p.m. and a chance to mingle with the soldiers from 4 to 5 p.m.”

The cost to tour the museum is $3 for adults and $10 for a family.

Holniker said the tour offers a place “where parents and grandparents can talk about how the catalog affected them and bring back memories of years’ past.”

The Farm Museum is at 500 S. Center Street in Westminster. Call 410-386-3880 for more information.

Holiday bazaar at Cranberry Station Elementary

Cranberry Station Elementary School’s PTA will hold a holiday bazaar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 505 N. Center Street, Westminster.

PTA president, Stephanie Brooks said, “The PTA Board decided to do a more community based fundraiser this year around the holidays instead of the traditional gift wrap catalog. By doing the holiday Bazaar, we are supporting local small business operators, the Winters Mill Food Pantry — which supports families in our area — and we are still able to raise funds for Cranberry Station.”

PTA vice president Heather Burley coordinated vendors and is excited that they have 36 vendors signed up for their first bazaar.

“We have a nice mix,” Burley said. “Everything from homemade jewelry, a wood crafter, and someone with homemade dog treats to wine bottle glasses, ornaments, handwarmers, and direct sales consultants like LuLa Roe, Tupperware, Paparazzi Jewelry, Sea Girl Pearls, Scentsy and more. We have even someone who makes jewelry out of quail eggs. That’s pretty neat!”

Furnace Hills Coffee will be on hand, serving up hot coffee and hot chocolate and selling their coffee and more throughout the event.

“And we will have free gift wrapping,” Burley said. “Winters Mills [High School] students are getting service hours for helping us.”

A $2 monetary donation is suggested for admission, or a bag of non-perishable food for the Winters Mill High School Food Pantry.

In addition to vendors, look for a bake sale table at the bazaar, a kid’s room, and a festival of wreaths.

“Our wreaths have all been made and donated by families at Cranberry station,” Burley said. “People will vote for their favorite wreaths. There will be a price on each one and they will be sold off that evening.”

Brooks and Burley both spoke of the kids room.

“The Kids Shop room will have inexpensive donated gifts,” Burley said. “Kids can go in and shop for parents and other family members with things that cost 25 cents to $5 per item and their gifts will be wrapped before they leave the room, so they can buy for family.”

Funds raised by this even support the PTA.

“Our biggest goal for fundraising this year is to be able to hold our spring carnival for students and families without charging an admission, which has historically been $5 per student,” Brooks said.

The PTA also purchases all the agenda books and kindergarten tote bags annually and software for some of the specials. They provide free family nights and bring in several assemblies annually, most recently, the Maryland Science Center. They make lunches and dinners for teachers during conference nights and do other projects as well.

“Come out and get a bunch of your Christmas shopping done while having a great time with family and supporting the Winters Mill food pantry and those in need during the holidays,” Burley said.

For more information call 410-386-4440 or email Stephbrooks79@gmail.com.