Central Carroll: Quarters Auction to raise funds for Westminster High music boosters

Start collecting quarters, stacking them up and getting them ready to go! The Westminster High School Instrumental Music Boosters will hold a Quarters Auction on Friday, Dec. 1, inside the second-floor cafeteria at Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster. The admission price of $8 includes one paddle and a door prize ticket. Advance tickets cost $5.

A quarter auction is part auction, part raffle and 100 percent fundraiser. When you arrive and present your ticket, you’ll get a numbered paddle. This paddle will have a corresponding numbered chip which will be put into the drawing basket. Additional paddles maybe be purchased, if you wish.

Once the auction begins, someone will hold up the item that's up for bid and will announce whether the item is a one quarter or two quarters bid. If you're interested in bidding, you'll put that amount in the collection bucket for each paddle you intend to bid with. The announcer then draws a number and announces the winner.

Some quarters auctions have prizes exclusively from direct sales vendors, but not this one. While some of those vendors have donated auction items, there’s a variety of other items as well.

“We go around town and get gift cards from businesses like restaurants, spas, museums, Ravens, Orioles, etc. and create prize packages,” Westminster High School Instrumental Boosters Treasurer Beth Graham said. “For instance, if we get a movie theater gift card we might pair that with dinner at a local restaurant to create a date night. Or if we have a signed autographed framed photo of an Orioles player that we were given by the Orioles we might buy some other Orioles stuff and make that into an Orioles prize.”

Graham said all prize packages will be on display from 6 to 7 p.m. for people to browse and see what they want to bid on. Then, games begin at 7 p.m.

Be sure to bring quarters, but if you forget or run out, there will be rolls of quarters available for purchase at the event.

Look for an array of food and baked goods for sale, too. Graham said they plan to have Genova’s pizza, hot dogs and a variety of snacks and baked goods.

Order tickets online at owlband.org/fundraisers or by calling Karen at 443-974-1715 or by emailing WHSIMBQuartersauction@gmail.com. All ages are welcome.

“Come and see how much fun you can have at a Quarters Auction, and win great prizes,” Graham said.

Deer Park UMC Christmas Bazaar

It’s time to get your Christmas shop on! Deer Park United Methodist Church will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 2205 Sykesville Road at the corner of Deer Park Road and Md. 32 in Smallwood.

Joy Grimm, vendor coordinator for the Christmas Bazaar, said the church has held their bazaar for more than 20 years, always on the first Saturday in December.

Look for a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. to kick things off. Served in the church’s downstairs social hall, it is co-sponsored by the Deer Park UMC Men's Group and the Deer Park Lions Club.

In addition to pancakes, the breakfast will include scrambled eggs and sausage, applesauce and a choice of beverage and costs $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free to kids age 4 and under.

Among the varied items available from vendors at the bazaar, there will be homemade pet treats, collectible figurines of angels and horses, a wide range of handmade jewelry and scarves, fresh holiday wreaths and other decorations and ornaments. Look for specialty candies, coffee, and teas from the local Peppermint Mill Farm, and artist Alice Faber with her original paintings and selected prints. The Book Nook area will have loads of gently used books and DVDs. First-time vendors Magnolia & Vine, Style Dots and Lula Roe will offer decorative items, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more.

Upstairs, you’ll find more reasons to shop, including the Nearly-New Room with gently used bargains and treasures. There’s the Church Craft Room, with many small handmade gift items and stocking stuffers. This is a good place for kids to shop. And there’s the Bake Shoppe, full of home-made cookies, cake and candy. Also find the church’s silent auction upstairs, with unique gift items and personal services. Proceeds from the silent auction help support the missions of the church.

Kids will find lots to love, too, including a large display of new children’s books at affordable prices and a free cookie decorating workshop for kids, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shopping can make you hungry, but the bazaar committee has you covered. Lunch — with homemade soups and sandwiches — will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Then, for a quiet break, shoppers can rest body and soul in the beautifully decorated sanctuary, where relaxing music will play throughout the day.

“People always say they enjoy the warm and friendly atmosphere at Deer Park UMC,” Grimm said. She hopes to see everyone there.

For further information, call the church office at 410-848-2313 or visit www.dpumc.net.

Christmas at Carroll Arts Center

Holiday spirit will fill the Carroll Arts Center when they open their doors at 91 West Main Street in downtown Westminster on Nov. 24. That’s the first day for their 20th year of hosting the Festival of Wreaths. First held in the Winchester Exchange building with 67 wreaths on display — donated by local businesses, artists and nonprofit organizations — this year, they’ll feature about 150 wreaths.

The Festival of Wreaths will be open to the public for viewing and bidding from Nov. 24 through Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except on Sunday, Dec. 3 when bidding closes at 4 p.m. Admission is free. Previous Wreath Festivals have generated an average of $25,000 annually to support the Arts Council’s wide variety of public programming

Wreaths range from wacky to whimsical and from elegant to eclectic with imaginative and creative engineering. This year, a new element has been added to the festival — a special display of handmade seasonal art for visitors to bid on in addition to bids on the wreaths.

In the past, wreaths have been adorned with a wide range of items with decorations including semi-precious gems, $50 bills, sock monkeys, computer mice, thumb tacks, eyeglasses, duct tape, Legos, flip flops, painted crab shells, used auto parts, origami, wine corks, autographed sports memorabilia, duct tape, and even toilet paper rolls. Anything goes!

The public is invited to vote for their favorites throughout the event. Then, 20 Audience Choice Awards will be presented on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 4. Wreath bidding ends promptly at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.