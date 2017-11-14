Central Carroll: Christkindlmarkt at the Union Mills Homestead 

The Union Mills Homestead brings German Christmas traditions to the forefront with their third annual Christkindlmarkt, a festival that incorporates the sounds, smells and tastes of a German Christmas.

Carroll County was settled mostly by Pennsylvania Germans who migrated here from Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania. Among the German settlers were the Shriver family, who built and operated an industrial complex we now call the Union Mills Homestead. Their German Christkindlmarkt will be held this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the homestead grounds, 3311 Littlestown Pike in Union Mills.

According to Christkindlmarkt committee member, Marlene Lufriu, this free annual event began three years ago as a way for the Homestead to celebrate Christmas in a manner that touched on the Shriver family’s 1792 roots.

Look for German food and drinks and unique gifts. Dish gardens, books, Union Mills memorabilia and more will be available inside the gift shop. Purchase assorted cut Christmas greens inside the mill, including a variety of pines, holly and boxwood, and shop the many vendors inside the tannery.

“There are some nicely crafted items and wooden pieces,” Lufriu said. “We will also have some fresh green wreaths for sale. And we’ll have birdhouse gourds with the holes already cut into them. Some people hang them for birdhouses and others decorate them to hang for the holidays.”

Lufriu said vendors will have a large variety of gift items for sale — many of the German style, but not all. She said to look for handcrafted wares including wooden items, jewelry, pottery, handmade soaps and candles, German coins from a coin collector, some primitives and many other crafted objects.

“We will also have some really nice pine cones for sale, including the really large Loblolly pine ones,” she said. “And, we will have crafts for kids, too. Several people are working on fun crafting things for the kids to do. One is decorating a pine cone with glue and glitter. The kids really love to do these activities and they are free.”

According to Lufriu, the living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room and hallway of the period homestead will all be decorated for Christmas. It will be free to come inside and experience the feel of German Christmases past.

“People can walk through and see the home,” she said. “We’ll have docents in the room making clove oranges and stringing cranberries. They will be available to answer any questions. [Donna Nomick] will be playing the hammered dulcimer inside the house with traditional carols as well.”

Lufriu said visitors may stop by the Gardener’s Corner, with items like vases and holiday decorations for sale. While there they can pick up a flier about their first event of 2018, the Flower and Plant Market to be held in the spring.

“Our caterer will have hot cider and German fare,” she said. “He usually has potato soup, knockwurst, hot dogs and sauerkraut, apple strudel and other food items.”

Folks can try a complimentary sample of Lufriu’s lemon cornmeal cookies, made with cornmeal ground in the mill. Lufriu’s husband, Ivan, is the miller at the Homestead mill. He will also have bags of mill-ground flours for sale.

Stop into the blacksmith shop to see blacksmith “Reb” Staup at work or wood crafter Don Lindsey, who will also offer a live demonstration. Christmas music will filter through the complex throughout the event.

Lufriu spoke of what makes this event special.

“It is to realize that this was a German homestead and a lot of the characteristics of the family and the way people lived back then is still there,” she said. “It is a nice way to celebrate a part of Carroll County, to enjoy good food, purchase gifts, and see how [a German household] would have been decorated.”

For more information call the Homestead at 410-848-2288 or visit them online at www.unionmills.org.

Books Sandwiched In

Books seem to make the best Christmas gifts, but how do you find books that match those on your gift list? There’s no need to fret. Former McDaniel College librarian, Jane Sharpe comes to the rescue.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Sharpe will host Books Sandwiched In, an hour-long event beginning at 12 noon inside McDaniel Lounge on the campus of McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster.

Sharpe said the event was started by someone before her, but she didn’t want it to die. So, for the the 26th year, Sharpe — associate librarian emerita at McDaniel — will review the best books to give as holiday gifts. During the hour-long session, she’ll cover more than 20 fiction and non-fiction titles for children and adults, including cookbooks, biographies, and picture books. Here’s an opportunity to learn more about trending books or to find a hidden treasure.

“Books find me,” Sharpe said. “A lot of the ones [featured] I actually buy for gifts. I never tell which books before I preview them, but there will be several by my favorite authors who have come out with new material.”

Sharpe encourages people to bring their lunch and spend lunch break with her. The college provides refreshments that usually include Christmas cookies. Sharpe said attendees may look at the books afterward, and she’ll be on hand to answer questions.

“Books touch your lives,” Sharpe said. “What’s more appropriate than something that makes people think or touches them in some way?”

For more information, contact McDaniel College’s communication and marketing department at 410-857-2287 or email ocm@mcdaniel.edu

Gingerbread Village Festival

Human Services Programs of Carroll County (HSP) will hold their 3rd annual Gingerbread Village Festival from Nov. 17–25 at their new location inside the Winchester Exchange, 15 E. Main Street, Westminster. View their gingerbread village from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving and Sunday, when they will be closed.

Groups, businesses, families, and individuals have baked and decorated the gingerbread buildings featured in the Gingerbread Village Festival. Viewing the village is free, but while there you may want to purchase votes that will help determine the winners or buy a raffle ticket for a wooden tractor and hay wagon play set.

Designed to raise awareness for homelessness, proceeds from the event will support the five homeless shelters run by HSP. Each year they house over 500 homeless people, with 100 of them being children.

Stephanie Averett, volunteer and special project coordinator for HSP, said: “The best reason to visit is to get into the holiday spirit and feel happy and grateful for what you have while thinking about others who don’t have as much as you. It’s an opportunity to help someone else.”

For more information call 410-857 2999 or email saverett@hspinc.org.