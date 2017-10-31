Central Carroll: Festive ball to celebrate Marine Corps birthday

All are invited to join the 4th District of the Marine Corps League, Department of Maryland, in celebrating the 242nd Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps with a festive ball on Nov. 11. But, hurry and get your reservation in before Nov. 4.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at the Carroll Post 31 American Legion in Westminster with speaker and guest of honor, the Hon. Joseph Getty of the Appeals Court of Maryland.

Marc Fisher, District Vice Commandant and State Officer for the Marine Corp League said the event was held in Mount Airy last year, but when the commander of the Westminster American Legion – a Marine Corps League member — offered the hall at the American Legion, they decided to hold it there. Fisher spoke about the importance of the event.

“Marines are over the world, whether on the battlefield or during peace tines, young and old, active and inactive or retired,” Fisher said of this branch of service that serves us all. “Joe Getty will be our speaker. It’s the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entrance into WWI so I asked him to speak about that and the Marine Corps involvement there. He’s great speaker and we are excited to have him coming.”

Tickets to the ball cost $38 dollars per person and include dinner, draft beer, wine, soft drinks, and dessert, with music by DJ Reny Toledo and Kathy Watson, dancing and the traditional commandant's message and cake cutting ceremony.

According to Fisher, Major General John Legume, 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps, issued a directive on Nov. 1, 1921, that a reminder of the honorable service of the Marine Corps be published by every command, to all marines throughout the globe, on the birthday of the Marine Corps. This message — a reminder of the distinguished history and service of these men — is read annually.

“We always read Gen. John Legume’s message on that day and then we read a message from the current commandant [Robert Neller],” Fisher said.

Attendees may wear dress uniform, Marine Corps League uniform, formalwear or a coat and tie. Each will take home a memento.

The menu includes stuffed chicken, roast pork, Caesar salad, California mix, garlic and cheddar mashed potatoes, birthday cake and draft beer, wine and sodas. A cash bar will be available as well.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the birthday of the United States Marine Corps with veterans and friends,” Fisher said. “[Del.] Haven Shoemaker hasn’t missed one in years.”

Download your invitation online at mcldeane.org or for reservations or more information contact Marc Fisher at 443-386-6415 or districtvicecommandant@gmail.com.

Scrapbooking and Crafting Crop

Deer Park United Methodist Church will hold its third annual Scrapbooking and Crafting Crop from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the church, located at 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster.

Register for this fun day with friends and like-minded crafters. The $40 registration includes an 8-foot table, WiFi and electricity, a continental breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus all-day snacks and beverages.

Event coordinator Skye Bennett said: “They can do any kind of craft. We usually have some needle-pointers and crocheters and knitters coming, with the scrap-bookers and card-makers. We’re open to anybody who has a portable craft where an eight-foot table is enough space for them.”

According to Bennett, most who attend come in groups with anywhere from two to eight friends or relatives. Each person gets their own table, but if they want to share a table to make room for more, they can do that too.

“We get rave reviews about the food,” Bennett said. “In the morning there will be assorted pastries, fresh fruit, yogurt and juice. Then, lunch is assorted hoagies from Giulianova's and we’ll have soup, as well as fruit and chips and cookies, that sort of thing. For dinner we are doing fried chicken, a baked potato bar, green beans, a green salad, dinner rolls and an ice cream dessert.”

Look for yard sale and swap tables, free make and take items and craft vendors on hand so that attendees can shop for and purchase needed supplies.

“We will have some crafting vendors like Creative Memories, Stampin’ up, and Close to My Heart,” Bennett said. “We have a vendor called Baby Land Designs. She makes custom seat cushions that are ideal for crafters. We’ll also have Thirty-One bags, and a Cricut educator. Cricut is a crafting machine that cuts paper.”

Everyone who attends gets a door prize and a ticket for the grand prize drawing for a Cricut machine valued at $250.

According to Bennett, they’ve only had ladies attend in the past, but all are welcome, even kids who are 12 and over and are self-sufficient enough to work on their own.

It’s just a really fun day of crafting inspiration with a lot of great ideas being exchanged between the ladies,” she said. “We hope this will be our best one yet.”

The annual Scrapbooking and Crafting Crop is sponsored by the Deer Park UMC Sisterhood, with proceeds going toward community service projects.

For more information, contact Skye Bennett at 443-244-0460 or skyepi@comcast.net

AUCE breakfast at VFW

The Westminster VFW Post 467 Auxiliary will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Post, located at 519 Poole Rd, Westminster.

This breakfast is held on the second Saturday of each month, through February. The November 11 breakfast is their Veteran’s Day Special Breakfast, with free breakfast for veterans who present their ID card.

Look for AUCE eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, hominy and pudding, biscuits, sausage gravy, juice and coffee at a cost of $8 per person or $4 for kids ages four to eight, and free to kids age three and under.

If you like this breakfast, make a note of December 9 on the calendar - their special Christmas breakfast with gifts for all the kids.

For more information, call the VFW at 410-848-9888.

Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. To contact her call 443-293-7811 or email loisszymanski@hotmail.com.