Central Carroll: Domestic Violence Education and Prevention Forum set for Oct. 25

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Westminster has joined forces with Carroll County Rape Crisis Intervention Center (RCIS) to address the issue of domestic violence, holding a Domestic Violence Education and Prevention Forum at the Carroll Arts Center on Wednesday, October 25, from 7 to 9 p.m.

According to GFWC Woman's Club of Westminster member, Sue Thomas, the event will be moderated by past GFWC Woman’s Club International President, Babs Condon.

“Our Woman’s Club has had many programs and speakers on domestic violence — which is our focus this year — and we wanted to open this free forum to educate the public,” Thomas said.

Those who attend will hear keynote speaker, Ms. Terry Smack — founder of Terry's Tag and Title service — and a panel discussion titled “Sharing Services and Consequences” with Kelly Rainey of Family and Children Services, States Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Rachel Hughes of RCIS and Candace Parrot from the Maryland Taskforce on Human Trafficking.

Thomas said the drama group Foolproof will also perform during the event, under the direction of Paul Zimmermann.

“They perform in lots of places addressing issues like this as well as drugs, suicide and others that affect families and young people,” Thomas said.

There is no charge for admittance to this forum and light refreshments will be served.

“This will be so important for people to hear, especially women, and we hope to fill the Arts Center,” Thomas said.

The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 East Main Street, Westminster.

For more information call Jean Picardi at 410-871-3790 or Mary Dudderar at 410-848-7355.

Flea Market & Bingo

Zion United Methodist Church will hold two events during the weekend of October 20 and 21.

On Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, look for a Fall Flea Market at the church, 2716 Old Washington Road in Shipley. The market will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Church member Dolores Bankert said those who attend will find lunch items for purchase plus many items for sale, including collectibles, toys, housewares, furniture, clothing and accessories, jewelry and other gently used merchandise, plus some brand-new items.

Also, on Friday, Oct. 20, the Friends of Shipley group will hold a cash bingo at Gamber fire hall, 3838 Niner Road in Gamber. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and games will begin at 7 p.m.

Admission costs $20 and includes 20 games, four specials and one jackpot. Raffles and games of chance will also be available for purchase. All seats must have a ticket.

The kitchen will open at 5:30 p.m. with a variety of food available for purchase, including sandwiches, soup, soda, water, coffee, snacks and desserts.

Friends of Shipley is a nonprofit charitable organization and their proceeds support numerous charitable causes in the area.

For tickets or information on either event, contact Dolores Bankert at 410-848-9080.

Serving Lunch

Here’s an opportunity to purchase lunch for a good cause. On Friday, Nov. 3, Benjamin's Krider's United Church of Christ will hold Serving Lunch at the church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering soup, sandwiches and dessert for eat-in or carry out.

Look for a variety of homemade soups and sandwiches, including beef vegetable, corn chowder and chicken noodle soups, each for $3 per bowl. Super sandwiches will include barbeque on a roll for $3, triple grilled cheese with American, Muenster and Parmesan cheese for $4, and grilled autumn harvest turkey sandwiches with turkey breast, cheddar cheese, apple slices and a choice of spread on the side for $5. Assorted cookies and chips come free with each meal. Also look for sweet or unsweetened tea or bottled water for $1 each.

Proceeds of Serving Lunch are used to help support local charities. In the past donations have gone to charities such as Shepherd's Staff, Access Carroll, the Cold Weather Shelter, the School Backpack Lunch Program, Operation Smile, Philippines Student Sponsorships and Church World Service.

To order ahead or for more information call 410-857-5525 and leave a message or email kridersucc@gmail.com

Benjamin's Krider's United Church of Christ is located at 208 Krider's Church Road in Westminster.

Call for Coats

The Shepherd’s Staff has been collecting coats for the needy since Sept. 23, as part of their Call for Coats program. It’s a great time to clean out your closets. The Shepherd’s Staff will be collecting gently used outerwear for ages infants through adults until Nov. 17. Your donation could make a difference to a county resident on a cold winter’s day.

Donations may be dropped off at The Shepherd’s Staff, 30 Carroll Street in Westminster or at any of the county’s Admiral Cleaners locations including the one at 103 Englar Road, Westminster. As co-sponsors of the program, Admiral Cleaners will provide minor repairs and cleaning of donated outerwear, as needed.

The Shepherd’s Staff is also in need of socks and thermal underwear for layering. Those items can be dropped off at their Carroll Street location. Collected items will be distributed free to Carroll County residents in need throughout the cold weather months.

For a list of other community drop of locations or for more information, call The Shepherd’s Staff at 410-857-5944.

