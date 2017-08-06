McDaniel College honored for 'Models of Excellence'

McDaniel College is one of six colleges and universities nationwide being honored by University Business magazine in its 2017 Models of Excellence program, drawing recognition for its partnership with a Maryland school system to train and employ a more diverse workforce.

Launched in 2015, Models of Excellence is a national recognition program honoring colleges and universities that have implemented innovative, effective and interdepartmental initiatives that are bolstering student success, according to a news release from the college.

Florence Hines, vice president for enrollment management at McDaniel, said University Business picks different programs at different institutions they believe are “worth a shout out.”

For McDaniel, that shout out was for the college’s Teachers for Tomorrow program, done in partnership with the Howard County Public Schools system, she said.

“We are partnering with Howard County to help them diversify their teacher workforce in the future,” she said.

The program, also known as T4T, offers a full McDaniel scholarship to academically successful, low-income Howard County students who are eligible for Pell and state grants, according to the release. In exchange, the students agree to work for the school district for three years immediately after graduating from McDaniel. They also intern and do their student teaching in Howard’s public schools.

“They will go back to Howard County already knowing they have jobs in the schools,” Hines added.

Cheryl Knauer, director of media relations for the college, said Howard County is the only school system McDaniel has partnered with in the program. The school system approached McDaniel about it, she added.

Carroll County Public Schools spokeswoman Carey Gaddis said in order to participate, there needs to be a financial contribution from the school system, something CCPS is not currently in the position to honor.

McDaniel has a long history of success educating and preparing teachers for the workforce, Hines said, so this type of program plays to the college’s strengths. It’s a win-win-win for everyone involved, she said.

The program means there will be teachers from diverse backgrounds going back each year into the school system with a commitment to teaching, Hines said, so it’s good for the school system. It guarantees the students get jobs, and it is beneficial for McDaniel because it diversifies the campus.

“We are delighted to be recognized,” she added. “This is the kind of forward-thinking initiative that we continue to look for.”

Hines said even with the recent resignation of Howard County Public Schools’ superintendent, Renee Foose, the college believes the program will continue.

“The [interim] superintendent is very supportive of it and we’re interested in moving forward, too,” Hines added, referring to Interim Superintendent Michael J. Martirano.

In addition to McDaniel, the other Summer 2017 Models of Excellence honorees are Central Georgia Technical College (Macon, Georgia); Endicott College (Beverly, Massachusetts); University of Louisville (Louisville, Kentucky); University of Wyoming (Laramie, Wyoming); and Villanova University (Villanova, Pennsylvania), according to the release.

