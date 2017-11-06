Voices of Maryland Women an opportunity to 'speak up and speak out'

A small group of women and girls sat in McDaniel College’s Decker Auditorium on Monday night, a row of large sheets of paper stuck to the chalkboard up front.

Menstruation stigma, mental health, women’s reproductive rights, the gender pay gap, rape culture, sexism, intersectionality in feminism, women in STEM — the topics covered the paper as a discussion developed over the course of two hours. Women and girls, young and old, and of different races and ethnicities, chimed in — talking from personal experience.

One girl brought up the fact that her middle school doesn’t have a girls basketball team, and even though there was interest, no one wanted to coach the girls. Another addressed concerns over dress codes in schools.

A woman brought up the stigma of periods and women’s reproductive organs health. Another woman mentioned social media’s role in mental health, and the rates of suicide and eating disorders in young women.

And over two hours, the women and girls brought up topics, listing them on paper, before trying to find solutions.

The Maryland Commission for Women hosted a forum with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland at McDaniel on Monday that was part of the commission’s statewide listening tour. Following the listening tour, a report with recommendations for improvements in programs, legislation and policies that impact the lives of Maryland women and girls will be developed from the tour and presented to the Maryland General Assembly.

“This is an opportunity,” Violet Apple, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, told the attendees of Monday’s forum.

These two hours are a chance to say what is on your minds — anything you think you need to say, Apple added. It’s a time to be an advocate for yourself, she said.

“Use your voice. Speak for yourself. Speak up and speak out,” she said.

In addition to the listening tour, the Maryland Commission for Women is conducting an online survey, available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VoicesofMarylandWomen.

Yun Jung Yang, of the Maryland Commission for Women, said the commission has been traveling around the state for months to hold these types of forums asking women and girls to talk about the issues they face at home, at school, in the workplace and in their community.

Emily Chappell/Staff Photo Women put stickers on issues important to them during a Voices of Women listening session at McDaniel College on Nov. 6, 2017.

Among the audience was Diann Rocha; her 12-year-old daughter, Alicia Rocha; and 13-year-old Andrea Casillas, of Ellicott City.

For Alicia, the event was encouraging, she said. It was interesting to see all of the other viewpoints out there.

“There are more issues out there than one main thing,” she said.

For Andrea, it was also eye opening to see so many women dealing with the same problems in society, she said. And it was encouraging to see people want to help.

“A lot of people want to make a change,” she added.

Diann Rocha said she wanted to bring her daughter to the event, because it was invaluable for youth to be able to come and express their voices. They have the power to make a change, she said.

It’s important for them to know the issues at this age, and to be able to be empowered and grow up to be leaders, Rocha added.

And that’s really the goal, Apple said. She said she knew the Maryland Commission for Women was doing this listening tour, and wanted to provide an opportunity to young women to speak out and know they’re being heard.

“We want girls to feel empowered and to feel like they have a voice,” she said.

