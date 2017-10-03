McDaniel Interview Day a chance for students to practice, make connections

Students made their way around McDaniel College’s campus on a sunny fall day wearing business attire, many in dresses and heels, suits and ties.

For Ellie Thompson, a 2017 graduate of McDaniel, the scene was familiar — she came out last year to the college’s annual Interview Day to make connections, one of which landed her a job with Skanska, a multinational construction and development company.

Thompson was back on campus Tuesday — but this time, on the other side of the table, helping run interviews with her company and offering a unique perspective to the process, having recently done it herself, she said.

“I would definitely say the Interview Day is one of the greatest things [the economics and business administration department] does,” she said.

Interview Day was launched 12 years ago as a chance for students to gain interview skills, make connections with businesses — many local — and try to get jobs and internships, said Kerry Duvall, assistant professor of accounting and the chief organizer of the event at McDaniel.

The event involved more than 20 companies this year, and more than 180 interviews were scheduled with students.

“It’s really evolved into an internship opportunity,” Duvall said, adding that even some sophomores who are in intermediate accounting can participate. Mostly, the event is open to juniors and seniors in economics.

“The event has just grown and grown.”

Interviews last about 20 minutes each, she said. Twenty minutes is not a lot of time, so it really teaches the students how to be succinct when talking about themselves and their experience. The whole event runs for three hours, with interviews spread throughout the campus in buildings like the McDaniel College Hoover Library and the President’s House.

Businesses come from the Baltimore-Washington area, though a handful are right out of Carroll County including Carroll Hospital, Edward Jones, Knorr Brake Co., Merrill Edge and William G. Jones CPA.

Like Thompson, a lot of people who come back to help with interviews are McDaniel alumni, many of whom found jobs and internships through Interview Day, Duvall said.

For senior William Martin, a business administration major, the day of interviews brought some nerves, although he said it was going well.

“Once you start talking to the interviewer, the nerves go away,” he said.

Martin, of Winchester, Virginia, said he was glad he had this day to work through the stress of interviewing and to try to get better at it.

“I think it’s really good for the students,” he said, because while many hope for job or internship opportunities, if nothing else, “they get the interview practice.”

And that practice, Duvall said, is key.

“Interviewing is not a skill that you can be told how to do it,” Duvall said. “The repetition and practice is so important.”

