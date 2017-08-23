McDaniel College students feel excitement, nerves during new move-in

Sarah Pennington, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, sat on her bed in a McDaniel College dorm room, petting her service dog, Daisy.

The 18-year-old, who plans to major in cinema and hopes to be a movie director, was one of many unpacking and getting settled in for their first year of college. And while Pennington’s first year undoubtedly brings with it many similarities to other freshmen and new students, her transition to college brings a few more hurdles.

Pennington has trichotillomania — a hair pulling disorder — anxiety and depression, all of which Daisy helps her deal with on a day-to-day basis. Daisy helps her stay on schedule and gets her up in the morning and out of bed, she said.

For her, choosing McDaniel was easy — its welcoming nature and accommodations in addition to the kindness shown to her were all reasons Pennington said she knew the Westminster school was the one for her. Moving in, she said, she was worried about being anxious, but the college staff has been helpful.

“McDaniel made it so much easier,” she said of transitioning to the school.

McDaniel’s campus was packed and vibrant, filled with energy Wednesday morning after a few calmer summer months. Cars wrapped around in front of dorms as the McDaniel move-in crew, made up of older students, clubs and faculty, hoisted boxes and bags out of cars and into the rooms.

Pennington visited dozens of schools, she said, but the Maryland liberal arts college was one that jumped out at her.

“McDaniel was my top [choice],” she added. “It fits perfectly.”

She said she’s really excited about starting classes. She also said she plans to get involved with many campus activities like Active Minds, a “nonprofit organization that empowers students to speak openly about mental health in order to educate others and encourage help-seeking,” according to its website.

Freshman move into McDaniel College, in Westminster, to start the 2017-18 school year on August 23, 2017. (Ken Koons) (Ken Koons)

And, Pennington said, she’s planning to start a Quidditch team — like those in the “Harry Potter” series — on campus, something she’s excited about.

Wednesday’s freshman and transfer student move-in signals the end of summer, with classes beginning Monday, Aug. 28.

A total of 452 new students are expected to enter McDaniel this year, one of the largest incoming classes in the college’s history. The school had a record number of first-year applicants for the Class of 2021, with 3,665, according to McDaniel.

Students in the 2021 class come from 22 states, plus Washington, D.C., according to the college. There are also students from 18 countries, including Ecuador, Ethiopia, Germany, Switzerland and France, represented in the class.

Move-in, which began early Wednesday morning, is the first of many activities for new McDaniel students. Following move-in, new students participate in an “Out of Darkness into Light” candlelight processional through campus, where they ring the Old Main bell in Memorial Plaza.

Wyatt Church, a freshman from Ocean City, said he came to McDaniel to play baseball and was excited to get started on his classes. He said he plans to major in business, though he’s not sure what he wants to do after college yet.

Church said McDaniel was his first choice of schools because it had that small-college feel.

“[It is] just a cool city and a nice campus,” he said, adding that McDaniel is really well-kept.

Freshman Mikayla Braswell, of Germantown, said coming to McDaniel was an easy choice because everyone was “super welcoming.”

She, too, spoke of the small campus — McDaniel was big enough that it didn’t feel like high school, but small enough that it wasn’t overwhelming, she said.

Braswell, who received an Educator’s Legacy Scholarship, which is for up to $100,000 ($25,000 annually) to the children of K-12 and community college educators, said while she was “definitely” nervous about starting college, she was looking forward to classes and getting involved in activities like cheerleading.

And, she said, she will probably go into education, following in her mom’s footsteps.

“I’ve kind of grown up watching her do that,” she added.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13