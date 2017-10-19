McDaniel College reflects on past, keeps eye toward future heading into 150th anniversary

McDaniel College alumni are expected to flock to Westminster this weekend for what President Roger Casey has described as a “big party.”

McDaniel will celebrate its first 150 years this weekend with a day that includes live music, historical games, food, drinks and much more.

“We are excited,” Casey said of the weekend’s festivities.

It’s wonderful to be celebrating such a big birthday for the college, and it’s not a milestone a lot of other organizations or businesses get to, he said. Saturday will also bring with it what could “be the biggest football game we’ve ever had,” he added.

“For everybody from small kids to graduates from 50 years ago, there’s something happening,” Casey said. “It is an extraordinarily busy day.”

The birthday party starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 2 p.m., where the celebration continues at the Kenneth R. Gill Stadium as McDaniel’s Green Terror football team takes on the Mules of Muhlenberg College, according to a news release from the college. Both the birthday party and the game are free and open to the public.

Celebrating McDaniel College's 150th Anniversary, we take a look at the Green Terror Mascot through the years. From McDaniel: The name, Green Terror, has come to represent the spirit of the College community both on and off the athletic field. The Green Terror has seen several incarnations as a thing – a wolf-like critter, a bobcat and even a leopard – but currently reigns as the symbol of the deep-rooted commitment to excellence and perseverance found on the Hill.

The birthday party includes live music from Western Maryland College/McDaniel College alumni; children’s historical games from 1867, such as Ring the Hob, Hornbrook and Hoop and Roll, as well as a balloon artist, face painting and arts and crafts; a beer and wine garden featuring food and drinks available for purchase from Johanssons Dining House, Serpent Ridge Vineyard, Furnace Hills Coffee and Shepherd’s Manor Creamery; the opening reception for the “150 Years on the Hill” art exhibition, which highlights each decade of the college’s history, with remarks by college historian James Lightner; viewings of “Fearless and Bold: LIVE,” a 90-minute multimedia presentation on the college’s history adapted from the book, “Fearless and Bold,” and a historical walking tour through the campus lead by McDaniel College archivist Andrea Briggs.

“Every time you turn around there’s going to be something that we’re celebrating,” Casey said.

At 2 p.m., the Centennial Conference game will mark the 48th meeting between McDaniel and Muhlenberg in a series that dates back to 1927, according to the news release. The Green Terror is 55-27-1 on Homecoming, including winning 14 of the last 24.

While admission to the game is free, parking at the field is $10 per vehicle (cash only, payable at the gate). Gates for admittance to Kenneth R. Gill Stadium open at 10 a.m., according to the release.

The game will include the annual presentation of the Homecoming court, awarding of the James Brant Memorial Cup and recognition of the Alumni and Green Terror Sports Hall of Fame award recipients during a pre-game ceremony, according to the release.

A new Green Terror mascot will also be unveiled as the Green Terror football team takes the field. The Green Terror mascot has seen several incarnations, including as a wolf-like critter, a bobcat and a leopard, according to the release.

McDaniel College celebrates its 150th year in 2017 - we take a look at its presidents

There will be a Halftime Anniversary Celebration, led by Casey, with performances by McDaniel’s cheerleading squad and pep band, plus the reveal of a giant cake created by students from the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in honor of McDaniel’s 150th anniversary, as well as 2,000 cupcakes to be served to game attendees, according to the release.

Additional athletic events take place throughout the day, including a volleyball tri-match with the Green Terror competing against Muhlenberg and Lancaster Bible, Green Terror women’s soccer against Muhlenberg and Green Terror men’s soccer against Muhlenberg, according to the release.

Casey said there’s been a lot of preparation and lead up to the celebration even in the town of Westminster itself, with flags and banners flying for the last few months. He said he hopes the students who are there and those who come out to celebrate remember the day for years to come.

And while much of the weekend will be spread celebrating the last century and a half, Casey said the day is also a chance to look forward to the future.

“My goal is to make sure we’re here another 150 years,” he said. “My real focus, even though I’m celebrating the past this weekend, is ensuring that we’re here for a long time in the future.”

For a full schedule of the weekend’s homecoming and anniversary festivities, visit: https://ilovethehill.mcdaniel.edu/2017homecomingschedule.

