Liberty drum major chosen to lead band in 2017 Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade

For 16-year-old Maya Lee, Thanksgiving will include a lot more than a turkey dinner and pie.

The Liberty High School junior will be one of four drum majors who will lead the Tournament of Bands All-Star Marching Band in the 2017 Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lee, of Eldersburg, received the High Drum Major Award at the Group III Open Class Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Championships at Hershey Stadium. With this award comes the ability to lead the band during the parade.

And while this is her second year as drum major, Lee said she never planned to take on the role. She’s been playing French horn since fourth grade, and played the mellophone — the French horn equivalent — in marching band.

“I also just really like playing music,” she said.

She said when she came in as a freshman, she had the best time playing mellophone. Her plan was to continue marching, but the drum major at that time graduated and the opportunity to try something new arose, she said.

Lee said she wanted to do all she could in the band and gain experience, and so come sophomore year, she took a new place on the field.

It keeps her busy.

Submitted Art Liberty High School Marching Band drum major Maya Lee will be one of four drum majors who will lead the Tournament of Bands All-Star Marching Band in the 2017 Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. Liberty High School Marching Band drum major Maya Lee will be one of four drum majors who will lead the Tournament of Bands All-Star Marching Band in the 2017 Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Submitted Art)

Come August, marching band starts before students are back in school, Lee said. There’s band camp that lasts three weeks. Practices during that time run for six hours a day, five days a week. Students are out in the parking lot working hard and getting back into the feel of things, she said.

Then, comes rehearsals three times a week, three hours a day. During the season, Saturdays are for band competitions.

“You’ve got seven minutes to show them what you’ve got … what you’ve been … spending hundreds of hours working for,” she said.

She loves the camaraderie the band program, and playing music in general, has to offer. It’s an amazing group of people working together to make one sound, she said.

“I just really like that feeling,” Lee added.

Lee wasn’t the only one to win big at the Atlantic Coast Championships. The Liberty Lions’ Pride Marching Band earned third place at the competition and brought home an award for High Woodwinds, according to a news release from Carroll County Public Schools. This is the second consecutive year the Lions’ Pride Marching Band has earned third at Atlantic Coast Championships.

This year’s show, which was titled Amazon: Quest for Gold, was made up of 62 band members, including 10 color guard and one drum major.

Liberty High School Chapter V Championships Liberty High School Chapter V Championships SEE MORE VIDEOS

Liberty High instrumental music director Brandi Jason said for Lee to have done so well at her age is impressive.

“Already for her to have won best drum major … is pretty darn amazing,” Jason said.

It’s thanks to Lee’s dedication and hard work, she said. Lee is a “go-getter” — if she commits to something, she commits to it fully, Jason added.

If she feels shaky on something, she’ll practice it until it’s second nature, and she’s self-motivated to get there.

“I knew she was that kid. She would do that,” Jason said.

And she knew this year would be amazing for Lee, Jason said. She had to learn and live through being a drum major last year to really be successful, and she came through with “flying colors,” Jason said.

Lee has a great attitude and is an incredible student leader, Jason said, and everyone respects her.

“She’s a truly amazing kid,” she added.

Submitted Art Liberty High School Marching Band drum major Maya Lee will be one of four drum majors who will lead the Tournament of Bands All-Star Marching Band in the 2017 Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. Liberty High School Marching Band drum major Maya Lee will be one of four drum majors who will lead the Tournament of Bands All-Star Marching Band in the 2017 Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Submitted Art)

While only a junior, Lee said she’s beginning to think about what the future holds. She’s not sure what college she wants to go to, but is sure she wants to find one with a good art program and a band.

She hopes to continue playing music in college and in outside community bands. Lee said she wants to major in something design-related — she likes art, and creating things and collaborating.

“I like working with other people — something I learned from music, actually, and I also like making art. So I want to do something that I can do both of those at the same time,” she said.

Band has taught her a lot. It’s taught her how to work with others, and to work hard. Perhaps most importantly, it has taught her the value of hard work.

“It’s definitely taught me if you work really hard you can definitely get something out of it,” she said. “Putting in the effort is worth it.”

CAPTION Students of Sykesville Middle School look on as Chuck Ritz reads the names of Carroll County service members killed in the line of duty and Trevor Kilgore rings the bell of Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial. Students of Sykesville Middle School look on as Chuck Ritz reads the names of Carroll County service members killed in the line of duty and Trevor Kilgore rings the bell of Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial. CAPTION Students of Sykesville Middle School look on as Chuck Ritz reads the names of Carroll County service members killed in the line of duty and Trevor Kilgore rings the bell of Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial. Students of Sykesville Middle School look on as Chuck Ritz reads the names of Carroll County service members killed in the line of duty and Trevor Kilgore rings the bell of Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial. CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School CAPTION German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. CAPTION Bus evacuation drills as a part of bus safety week at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School. Bus evacuation drills as a part of bus safety week at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13