Celebrating centenarians: Fitze turns 105 with a party at Lonview Healthcare

Catherine Fitze turned 105 on Nov. 1 at Longview Healthcare Center in Manchester, where a party was held in her honor including family and friends, some of whom ventured to Carroll from Canada for the event, her son, Jay Fitze said.

He said his mother continues to thrive at 105.

“She has her good days and bad days, but her mind is as sharp as ever,” Jay Fitze said. “She had a good day [Nov. 1]. She had a grand time.”

Catherine Fitze was born in 1912 and grew up on her parents’ farm in Frederick County as one of seven children. She moved to Westminster in 1934 and married James Calvin Fitze, who worked for W.F. Myers in Westminster, in 1936. During World War II, she worked as a supervisor at what is now the Congoleum company in Finksburg, checking wiring on the bombs used in combat and giving them the "acid test."

She was active in her church, the Westminster Church of the Brethren, and she advocated for civil rights and women's rights. She worked to feed the homeless at the Westminster Armory. She aided an Indonesian-born immigrant who came to the United States from Holland in 1960 through the Brethren Service Center in New Windsor. Her church and community service was rewarded in 1986 with the "Woman of the Year" award.

Catherine Fitze has always attributed her longevity to being active in her church and serving others.

