Celebrating centenarians: Unger turning 100 in Taneytown Lorien

Irene Gist Unger turns 100 on Sunday, Sept. 17. The lifelong Carroll resident currently lives at Lorien Taneytown.

Born Sept. 17, 1917, her parents were Ethel and George Gist and she grew up on Frank Fogle’s farm. Her sisters were Edith Farver and Elizabeth Settle. Her brother was George Gist. She was married to Sam Unger for 48 years.

She worked at Taneytown Manufacturing for 45 years and was a member of the American Legion for 44 years, devoting much of her life to volunteer work, spending thousands of hours cooking, backing and padding oysters into her 90s. Always an avid card player, she now plays and assists others at Loren with bingo and cards.

Unger plans to attend an open house birthday celebration held by her nephew Junior Wantz. Her numerous other famly members include nieces and nephews Ruthie Billings, Linda Gist, Randy Gist, Debbie Sipes, Jayce Mays, Tommy Farver, Leonard Wantz, Jane Lawrence, Mable Stewart, John Perry, Dwight Perry, and Irma Haley.

