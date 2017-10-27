Oyster reef ball builds a chance for CCPS kids 'to take action'

Linton Springs Elementary School fourth-graders stood in clusters, some mixing the cement, some adding stones, others dumping in water.

The sounds of metal tools scraping against the mixture filled the air, mingling with the laughter and chatter of elementary schoolers.

The kids took turns using hoes to rake the material back and forth in big containers until a unified substance formed. Once complete, the cement was shoveled into molds by some kids while others tapped the sides of the molds to remove air bubbles.

And while the day was a chance to be hands-on and get messy, the fourth-graders were doing more than making projects.

The students were participating in reef ball builds, something that ultimately helps repopulate oysters and improve the quality of the Chesapeake Bay.

Bryan Shumaker, the Carroll County Public Schools STEM coordinator, said they’ve been doing this for more than two years with the elementary school kids. It’s done in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association. They’re hoping to do three reef ball sessions in the fall and five in the spring, he added.

Students in the masonry program at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center create them year-round, he said.

“We do a lot of these builds with our fourth-graders,” Shumaker said, because it fits in well with their ecosystem curriculum.

For 10-year-old Colin Clevenger, of Eldersburg, getting to make the balls was fun. But, he said, it was a little challenging.

“It’s a lot of work now that the water went in,” he said as he took turns mixing the cement.

Making the reef balls really helps the kids understand the Chesapeake Bay, and oysters’ role in it, Shumaker said. The oyster is a keystone species, he said, and if they can continue to create habitats and grow the oysters, it will really help to restore the bay health.

Making these reef balls started off as a small process, although it’s expanded, Shumaker said.

“It’s slowly grown,” he added.

Nine-year-old Celia Anthony, of Sykesville, said she liked getting to set up the reef balls before the cement went it.

“It’s really cool how [the pieces] fit together,” she said.

Celia said it felt good to help the oysters and the bay, and doing the build made her understand what they were learning more. It’s really important to help clean up the bay, she added.

“If the bay isn’t healthy, then a part of our ecosystem will be unbalanced,” Celia said.

From here, students will get a chance to see the finished reef balls Monday once the cement is dry. They’ll also get to watch a video about the next steps, which include putting the reef balls into a large tank that holds over 70 balls to be spat seeded, he said.

What this means, Shumaker said, is the baby oysters will be placed onto the reef balls and will sit in the tank for about two weeks. Then, they will be put into the bay off Tilghman Island.

Tammy Showman, a STEM instructor at CCPS, said it’s great for the kids to get involved in building the reef balls because they get to feel like they’re really making an impact that is hands-on.

It makes them feel special, Showman said, and overall it’s a really cool project.

“This is a way for us to … have the kids take action,” she added.

