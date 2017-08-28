McDaniel, with focus on experiential learning, names director of Center for Experience and Opportunity

McDaniel College, through the creation of a new executive director position, is working to create more experiential and hands-on learning for students.

The college announced recently that Josh Ambrose will oversee the Center for Experience and Opportunity. The center is a “one-stop shop” for everything experiential at McDaniel, Ambrose said. They focus a lot on things outside the classroom, he added, and they also work closely with instructors.

The center allows students to come in and get connected to internships, education abroad, entrepreneurship programs, volunteerism, scholarships, fellowships and more, he said.

McDaniel’s Center for Experience and Opportunity has been around for about five years, said Julia Jasken, provost and dean of faculty for the college. It was created when Roger Casey became president of the college, she said.

There had been these types of opportunities on campus prior to the center’s creation, she added, but Casey wanted to put them under the same umbrella.

“They were in different areas of the college [before the center],” she said.

The center, which is located in the lower level of Rouzer building, has staff, including peer mentors and graduate assistants. Students meet and talk with staff to get connected with what fits them best, Ambrose said.

Jasken said McDaniel works to have close connections between academic programs and career services, something not all schools manage to do.

“We’re really working on close integration with academic programs and our career services,” she said, adding that Ambrose will help with that in his new position.

Currently, Ambrose works in McDaniel’s English department, teaching classes including “Writing for Main Street” and “Writing for Nonprofit Organizations.” He also coordinates the Encompass Distinction program in innovation and entrepreneurship and is the college’s Fulbright Program adviser.

Ambrose previously served as the director of the McDaniel College Writing Center, where he worked closely with other departments on campus, such as First Stop for first-year and transfer students, Student Academic Support Services, international programs and the Hoover Library, according to a news release from the college.

He has been active in the Westminster community as a volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, the Cold Weather Shelter and the Carroll County Detention Center. He has worked with the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory Inc. and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the advisory panel for the Carroll Biz Challenge, according to the release.

Ambrose said at McDaniel and the Center for Experience and Opportunity, they’re working to continue ties with the local community. Most recently, he said, they had about 120 people downtown for the weekend to help clean up Main Street.

“We’re really working to build our community connections,” he said.

And, he said, at the college and especially at the center, they believe in the importance of the liberal arts degree. He said he’s seen a lot of people asking what is the relevance of that degree in the 21st century.

McDaniel is passionate about helping students find careers they want through experiential learning, Ambrose said.

“The [Center for Experience and Opportunity] gives students the opportunity to discover that.”

