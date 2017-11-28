Holiday Hope: Campaign already nearing $3,000 mark

Another dozen donations has the 2017 Holiday Hope campaign at $2,950 raised for the five partner charities just a few days in.

Donations received included $100 in memory of Jeanette Sloman, $100 in memory of Monica A. Troutner, $50 from Iva and Brad Martin in memory of Margaret Barnhart and Ruth and Eldrige Martin, $50 from Patricia and Byron Hollinger in memory of Olive Virginia Roop, $100 from Carmen, Canton and Crew Rutters in honor of Grandparents Steve and Penny Rutters, $100 in honor of Dr. Faye Pappalardo, $50 from Rick and Madeline Flack ,and five anonymous donations totaling $600.

Holiday Hope is an annual campaign in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll Food Sunday, Neighbors in Need Year Round, Carroll Hospice and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $110,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.

This year, Carroll Community Bank is assisting the Times in processing donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the coupon found today on Page 7 of the Neighborhoods section, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 29 Westminster Shopping Center, Westminster, MD 21157. The donation form can also be found and printed out at www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope. Donations can also be dropped off at Carroll Community Bank branches in Westminster and Eldersburg.

The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.

Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.

Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.

Access Carroll offers integrated health care services on a sliding-fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.